Atmos™ Rewards members now unlock free inflight Wi-Fi on Alaska Airlines and Hawaiian Airlines, thanks to T-Mobile

Alaska Airlines and Hawaiian Airlines today announced major progress in the rollout of free, lightning-fast Wi-Fi across the combined fleet, with approximately 150 aircraft now equipped — putting the airline ahead of schedule in enhancing connectivity and delivering an industry-leading guest experience. The milestone positions Alaska and Hawaiian among the first to offer ultra-fast, free inflight Wi-Fi across their fleet.

As part of this rollout, Alaska and Hawaiian are introducing a new onboard portal beginning in June that makes it easy for guests to access fast, complimentary inflight Wi‑Fi by joining Atmos™ Rewards, the airline’s combined loyalty program. The experience will become standard across flights by mid-July, with existing Atmos Rewards members connecting automatically through a streamlined interface and new guests able to sign up in just a few steps. Enrollment in Atmos Rewards, which is this year’s winner of NerdWallet’s Best Airline Rewards Program, is free and can be completed in just seconds before or during travel. The airline’s inflight Wi-Fi, which is complimentary thanks to T-Mobile, is powered by Starlink – the fastest Wi-Fi in the sky.