Atmos™ Rewards expands with customized ways to earn, more benefits, new partners, broader access to premium experiences and a new debit card offering

As Alaska grows, Atmos Rewards connects members to a broader travel platform spanning Alaska, Hawaiian, oneworld and more than 30 global airline partners serving more than 1,100 destinations. The program is designed to make that expanding network more useful to different types of travelers through new ways to earn, discover offers and access benefits across the travel journey.

Since launching, Atmos Rewards has accelerated loyalty growth and attracted new member cohorts. Active membership is growing at roughly four times the prior pace, while the average member age now sits below 40. More than half of new status members are Gen Z, underscoring the program’s appeal with the next generation of travelers.