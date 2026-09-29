Alaska Air Group enters activation phase of Alaska Accelerate, building a more global, premium and diversified airline

Alaska Air Group announced the next phase of its Alaska Accelerate strategic plan during its 2026 Investor Day in Seattle, outlining how the combined airline is moving from integration to activation as it builds a more global, premium and diversified airline with stronger earnings power.

The strategy reflects a deliberate choice to evolve Alaska’s model for an industry increasingly defined by scale, relevance and loyalty – connecting guests to more places, delivering products and experiences that matter, and turning loyalty into a greater competitive advantage – while retaining Alaska’s historic strengths in safety, operational performance, care and financial discipline.