Alaska Airlines announces new nonstop service to Athens and Paris, connecting Seattle to more of the world

These new routes join Alaska’s growing intercontinental lineup from Seattle, which now includes nonstop service to Iceland, London, Rome, Seoul and Tokyo. With plans to add at least five more intercontinental destinations by 2030 and additional Dreamliners on the way, Alaska is continuing to transform its largest hub into the West Coast’s premier global gateway.

Alaska is already Seattle’s largest international carrier with more nonstop international destinations than any other airline from Seattle-Tacoma International Airport. As the only major carrier based on the West Coast, Alaska offers more than 360 peak-day departures and 110 nonstop destinations from the Seattle area. For many travelers, Paris and Athens are just the beginning. Thanks to Alaska Airlines’ oneworld alliance and additional global partners, guests can connect onward to hundreds of destinations across Europe, the Middle East, Asia and beyond.

While these new routes mark a significant milestone for Alaska, today’s offerings are just the first chapter in the airline’s journey to developing a premium, seamless travel experience, including a new international lounge in Seattle and evolved onboard service. Stay tuned as there’s more on the horizon.