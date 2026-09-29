American Airlines and Alaska Airlines announce plans for Alaska to join the Atlantic and Pacific Joint Businesses
Share
Today, American Airlines and Alaska Airlines announced their intent for Alaska Airlines to join American’s Atlantic and Pacific Joint Businesses, expanding international travel opportunities for customers and strengthening access to premium global travel experiences.
The carriers anticipate filing for approval and antitrust immunity with the U.S. Department of Transportation and seeking other relevant approvals from international regulators in the coming months. The announcement builds upon the existing relationship between Alaska, American, and their oneworld partners across the Atlantic and the Pacific.
Alaska Accelerate is about building a stronger, more global airline for our guests, and expanding our partnership with American is an important step in that strategy. Joining these joint businesses would put Alaska on equal footing with its competitors by giving our guests more seamless access to international destinations while preserving the care, loyalty benefits and premium experience they expect from Alaska.”
We’re proud of our longstanding partnership with Alaska Airlines and excited to build on its success. Together, with our joint business partners in the Atlantic and Pacific, we are enhancing a global network that gives customers greater access, convenience and choice.”
The Atlantic Joint Business was formed in 2010 and includes American, British Airways, Iberia, Finnair, Aer Lingus and LEVEL.
Alaska Airlines is a highly regarded partner and we welcome its intention to join the AJB. For more than 15 years, the Atlantic Joint Business has delivered greater choice, better connectivity and a more seamless travel experience across the North Atlantic. Alaska Airlines will further strengthen the partnership and help expand travel options on both sides of the Atlantic.”
The Pacific Joint Business was launched shortly after and includes American and Japan Airlines.
We warmly welcome Alaska Airlines’ intent to join the Pacific Joint Business, as we celebrate our 15th anniversary of the partnership with American Airlines. This expansion will further strengthen our combined network, offering customers more travel options between Asia and North America. We are excited to work closely with our partners to bring greater value to customers across the Pacific.”
Inclusion in these international joint businesses is critical to Alaska’s ability to develop its international reach and will increase competition while delivering improved connectivity throughout the West Coast to better serve joint business customers.
About Alaska, Hawaiian and Horizon
Alaska Airlines, Hawaiian Airlines and Horizon Air are subsidiaries of Alaska Air Group, and McGee Air Services is a subsidiary of Alaska Airlines. We are a global airline with hubs in Seattle, Honolulu, Portland, Anchorage, Los Angeles, San Diego and San Francisco. We deliver remarkable care as we fly our guests to more than 140 destinations throughout North America, Latin America, Asia, the Pacific and Europe. Guests can book travel at alaskaair.com and hawaiianair.com. Alaska and Hawaiian are members of the oneworld© alliance. Members of our Atmos™ Rewards loyalty program can earn and redeem points with oneworld airlines and our additional global partners that serve over 1,100 worldwide destinations. Learn more about what’s happening at Alaska and Hawaiian at news.alaskaair.com. Alaska Air Group is traded on the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE) as “ALK.”
About American Airlines Group (NASDAQ: AAL)
American Airlines is a premium global airline connecting more of the U.S. to the world. With roots tracing back to an air mail carrier in the Midwestern United States in 1926, American now operates more than 6,000 daily flights to more than 350 destinations in more than 60 countries and serves more than 200 million customers annually. Powered by a proud and talented team of 130,000 aviation professionals, American’s team lives out the airline’s purpose of caring for people on life’s journey every day.
The world’s largest airline proudly celebrates its centennial year in 2026, reaching a milestone that reflects a century of innovation and the Forever ForwardSM spirit that changed the industry and the world. American introduced the first scheduled air cargo service, the first airport lounge and the first airline loyalty program and continues to reinvent the customer experience today. The airline is also a founding member of the oneworld alliance, whose members serve more than 900 destinations around the globe.
Get the latest about American at news.aa.com and @AmericanAir.