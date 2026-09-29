Alaska Airlines and Hawaiian Airlines unveil Aurora and Leihōkū – elevating the premium travel experience from curb to cabin, along with a new Premium Reserve class and investments in the core guest experience

Alaska Air Group today unveiled its most significant investment in premium travel, introducing two distinct flagship experiences that reflect the identities of Alaska Airlines and Hawaiian Airlines. Aurora, inspired by roots across Alaska and the Pacific Northwest and Alaska Airlines’ spirit of innovation, and Leihōkū, meaning “lei of stars” and inspired by early Polynesian navigation and wayfinding, will shape premium journeys from the airport to the aircraft.

As part of its broader core guest experience investments, the company is also introducing Premium Reserve – a new premium economy cabin that debuts in 2028 on Alaska’s 787-9, 787-10 and select 737-10 MAX aircraft, and on Hawaiian’s A330 fleet, providing guests with more room, comfort and choice on longer flights.