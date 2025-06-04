Alaska Airlines expands fresh meal options on more flights, featuring fan favorites

Fueled by our industry leading pre-order program, Alaska continues to offer more inflight dining choices than any other U.S. carrier. For guests on flights over 1,100* miles, Alaska provides up to five chef-curated dishes, including the new 100% plant-based and gluten-free The Best Laid Plants grain bowl created in collaboration with the culinary team at Seattle-based Evergreens™.

Alaska also just announced an exciting program that is transforming the inflight dining experience for guests seated in First Class. The airline is bringing innovative West Coast flavors to the sky with the Chef’s (tray) Table: a First Class menu on specific routes to and from the West Coast designed by celebrated chefs up and down the region.

Don’t forget to download the Alaska Airlines mobile app — it’s your ticket to all of Alaska’s freshly prepared selections, available exclusively through pre-order from two weeks up to 20 hours before your flight.