Alaska Airlines expands fresh meal options on more flights, featuring fan favorites
Alaska expands fresh meal options for guests seated in the Main Cabin, adding the fan-favorite Fruit & Cheese Platter and Jetsetter’s Jam to more flights — now available on routes as short as 670 miles.
Leading the way in inflight dining, Alaska boosts variety with new chef-designed First Class menus and more pre-order choices than any U.S. airline.
Alaska Airlines is excited to offer guests more of what they love onboard: fresh, flavorful meals available on more flights. Starting today, Main Cabin guests on short-haul routes between 670 and 774 miles can pre-order Alaska’s Signature Fruit & Cheese Platter — our most popular and most ordered meal.
Joining this fan favorite on the Main Cabin short-haul menu is the beloved Jetsetter’s Jam: smooth cashew butter and tart strawberry jam sandwiched between flaky croissant bread, paired with fresh fruit and a slice of Tillamook cheddar cheese.
With these fresh food favorites now more widely available, Alaska continues to elevate the onboard experience — just in time for National Cheese Day on June 4.
“For over a decade, our Signature Fruit & Cheese Platter has been the most requested and beloved offering on board. We’re thrilled to continue delivering what our guests love and what Alaska is known for. No matter the destination, we want every guest to enjoy a taste of home and hospitality that makes their journey memorable.”
Since 2010, Alaska’s Food & Beverage team has fine-tuned the perfect Fruit & Cheese platter. Today, the signature dish features five pieces of Washington- and Oregon-made cheese, including a wedge of brie, two slices of Tillamook’s Sharp Cheddar and two slices of Beecher’s Flagship Handmade Cheese – naturally aged with no preservatives. It’s accompanied by five large crackers, up to four apple slices and a handful of green/purple grapes then topped off by a chocolate truffle by Maeve, a local Pacific Northwest-based chocolatier.
It’s no surprise that 38% of all fresh food sales are of the Fruit & Cheese platter.
Fueled by our industry leading pre-order program, Alaska continues to offer more inflight dining choices than any other U.S. carrier. For guests on flights over 1,100* miles, Alaska provides up to five chef-curated dishes, including the new 100% plant-based and gluten-free The Best Laid Plants grain bowl created in collaboration with the culinary team at Seattle-based Evergreens™.
Alaska also just announced an exciting program that is transforming the inflight dining experience for guests seated in First Class. The airline is bringing innovative West Coast flavors to the sky with the Chef’s (tray) Table: a First Class menu on specific routes to and from the West Coast designed by celebrated chefs up and down the region.
Don’t forget to download the Alaska Airlines mobile app — it’s your ticket to all of Alaska’s freshly prepared selections, available exclusively through pre-order from two weeks up to 20 hours before your flight.
