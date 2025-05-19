Alaska Airlines ‘Gift of Travel’ helps hero donor reach his 50th state

Alaska Airlines is giving Pennsylvania resident Vinton Smith the ‘Gift of Travel’ to Hawai‘i, helping him complete his inspiring mission to donate blood in all 50 states. More than a decade after beginning this life-saving journey on June 14, World Blood Donor Day, Vinton will make his final donation in Honolulu. Alaska will fly Vinton, his wife, and their two children from Baltimore to Hawai‘i, turning his final stop into a meaningful family journey and a powerful reminder of how one selfless act can impact an entire community.

Last summer, Alaska flew Vinton to Anchorage, where he donated blood in the 49th state at the Blood Bank of Alaska. Recognizing the critical need for blood donations, the airline also donated $10,000 to the Blood Bank of Alaska to help the organization continue its essential services across the state.