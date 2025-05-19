Alaska Airlines ‘Gift of Travel’ helps hero donor reach his 50th state
Summary
Alaska Airlines is giving Vinton Smith the ‘Gift of Travel’ to Hawai‘i to complete his 50-state blood donation journey.
Alaska Airlines and Hawaiian Airlines are partnering with the Blood Bank of Hawai‘i to inspire community giving through special thank you gifts and a flight sweepstakes.
Alaska Airlines is giving Pennsylvania resident Vinton Smith the ‘Gift of Travel’ to Hawai‘i, helping him complete his inspiring mission to donate blood in all 50 states. More than a decade after beginning this life-saving journey on June 14, World Blood Donor Day, Vinton will make his final donation in Honolulu. Alaska will fly Vinton, his wife, and their two children from Baltimore to Hawai‘i, turning his final stop into a meaningful family journey and a powerful reminder of how one selfless act can impact an entire community.
Last summer, Alaska flew Vinton to Anchorage, where he donated blood in the 49th state at the Blood Bank of Alaska. Recognizing the critical need for blood donations, the airline also donated $10,000 to the Blood Bank of Alaska to help the organization continue its essential services across the state.
Also making the journey is Vinton’s mother, who first inspired him to become a blood donor as a young boy. Alaska is supporting her trip so she can be there to see her son complete his extraordinary mission. In Honolulu, Vinton will donate blood at the Blood Bank of Hawai‘i, turning this final act into a true family affair as his children also step forward to donate — three generations coming together in a shared moment of compassion and impact.
“As a young boy, I vividly remember both of my parents donating blood. At 17, I became a donor myself, and since then, I’ve donated blood 139 times and platelets 45 times for a total of 239 units of whole blood, platelets or plasma,” said Vinton. “I’m incredibly grateful to Alaska for offering my family and me the ‘Gift of Travel,’ but also for providing me with a platform to share the powerful message of this life-saving act of kindness. Donating blood doesn’t just save lives — it brings hope and comfort to those in need and their families, reminding us of the incredible difference we can make in each other’s lives.”
“Over the past year, we’ve had the privilege of joining Vinton on this heartwarming journey and witnessing the impact he’s made—not just through his blood donations, but through the way he shares his story to inspire others to give. It’s an honor to help him reach this milestone and celebrate the generosity that defines both his mission and our values.”
Hawaiian Airlines employees will take part in this crucial cause by donating blood on June 12 when the Blood Bank of Hawai‘i sends a donor vehicle to the Hawaiian Airlines headquarters in Honolulu. Hawaiian Airlines has a longstanding partnership with the Blood Bank of Hawai‘i — a HawaiianMiles charity organization — to ensure the timely and regular transport of blood supply across the islands.
“We are grateful for the vital role Hawaiian Airlines plays in Hawai‘i’s healthcare infrastructure, ensuring that neighbor island residents can both contribute to and rely on a stable, statewide blood supply. No other airline enables the consistent interisland transport of blood the way Hawaiian Airlines Cargo does. Mahalo to both Hawaiian Airlines and Alaska Airlines for their partnership in helping save lives across our state,” said Dr. Kim-Anh Nguyen, CEO of Blood Bank of Hawai‘i.
How to donate
On June 14, World Blood Donor Day, join Vinton’s life-saving mission by donating at one of the Blood Bank of Hawai‘i’s two fixed locations. As a thank you, donors will receive a free t-shirt and gift card, while supplies last.
Young Street Donor Center: 1907 Young Street Honolulu; (808) 848-4770; Open 6:30 a.m. -4:30 p.m.
Waikele Center: 94-849 Limiaina St, Waipahu; (808) 848-4770; Open 7 am – 3 pm
To encourage community participation leading up to World Blood Donor Day, Alaska Airlines and Hawaiian Airlines are teaming up with the Blood Bank of Hawai‘i to offer a special incentive. Anyone who donates blood at any of BBH’s fixed locations through June 8 will be entered into the blood bank’s sweepstakes to win one of two pairs of roundtrip tickets to any Alaska/Hawaiian destination in North America and Hawai‘i. Winners will be announced on World Blood Donor Day, June 14.