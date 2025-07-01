Together we soar: Celebrating Pride with communities across our network

At Alaska Airlines and Hawaiian Airlines, care comes in all colors! We see every interaction with our guests and the communities we serve as an opportunity to reaffirm our dedication to safety, inclusion and authenticity — and we believe that when we are together, we soar.

These shared values take on even more significance during Pride Month. As longtime supporters of Pride events across our network, our support for the LGBTQ+ community is unwavering. At this year’s Seattle and San Francisco Pride parades, hundreds of our employees sang, danced and waved flags and fans alongside our aviation-inspired floats, which featured a live DJ and drag performers Paju Munro (in San Francisco) and Jada Slayy (in Seattle).