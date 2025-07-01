Together we soar: Celebrating Pride with communities across our network
Share
June 29, 2025; San Francisco, Calif; Alaska Airlines at 2025 San Francisco Pride parade. Mandatory credit: Joe Nicholson/Alaska Airlines
Summary
Alaska Airlines and Hawaiian Airlines has kicked off Pride celebrations alongside communities across our network, featuring dance parties with live DJs and special appearances by Paju Munro and Jada Slayy.
Want to join the fun? Our Pride festivities will continue throughout the year, with more vibrant opportunities to support this global celebration of unity.
At Alaska Airlines and Hawaiian Airlines, care comes in all colors! We see every interaction with our guests and the communities we serve as an opportunity to reaffirm our dedication to safety, inclusion and authenticity — and we believe that when we are together, we soar.
These shared values take on even more significance during Pride Month. As longtime supporters of Pride events across our network, our support for the LGBTQ+ community is unwavering. At this year’s Seattle and San Francisco Pride parades, hundreds of our employees sang, danced and waved flags and fans alongside our aviation-inspired floats, which featured a live DJ and drag performers Paju Munro (in San Francisco) and Jada Slayy (in Seattle).
Our employees also joined hands and showed off their colors at Pride festivities in Guadalajara (June 14) and Anchorage (June 28), inviting others to join a global celebration of unity.
Check out these colorful highlights from the 2025 Seattle Pride Parade:
We’re invested in being an airline our guests and employees love — and that begins with celebrating our values and connecting with the communities we serve. Want to join the fun? Our Pride celebrations will continue in San Diego (July 19), Portland (July 20), Boise (Sept. 7), Las Vegas (Oct. 10), Honolulu (Oct. 18), Phoenix (Oct. 19) and Palm Springs (Nov. 9).