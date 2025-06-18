Aviation Day: where future aviators learn how to take wing

This weekend marked the conclusion of our 17th year hosting Aviation Day events, including a strong second year in San Francisco. Each year, Aviation Day draws thousands of children and teens in Seattle, Portland, and San Francisco to explore careers at Alaska Airlines, Horizon Air and our many partners. The events provide the chance to see our aircraft up close and meet both our amazing employees and representatives from places like the FAA, local fire departments, fuel companies, and airports. Including the pilots, flight attendants, air traffic controllers, and so many others, we are grateful to the hundreds of volunteers who helped make these events possible.