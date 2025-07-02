Unlock Seattle to Seoul: A dream journey to remember
Summary
Bid now for a once-in-a-lifetime Seattle-to-Seoul experience, including an exclusive itinerary wrapped in luxury, culture and convenience.
Whether it’s VIP concerts, thrilling sports moments, gourmet getaways, or immersive cultural journeys, Mileage Plan™ Unlocked opens the door to unforgettable experiences.
Ready to turn your miles into memories? Alaska Airlines and Hawaiian Airlines are taking your travel game to the next level with Mileage Plan™ Unlocked — a way for Mileage Plan™ and HawaiianMiles members to access unforgettable experiences that go far beyond the gate.
From exclusive concerts and sporting events to culinary adventures and cultural deep-dives, Mileage Plan™ Unlocked is your passport to the extraordinary. Whether you’re bidding on once-in-a-lifetime events or redeeming miles for curated experiences, this is travel – reimagined.
First stop: Seoul — in style
Here’s your chance to take part in a once-in-a-lifetime trip: the inaugural flight from Seattle (SEA) to Seoul (ICN) aboard Hawaiian Airlines’ brand-new Boeing 787-9 Dreamliner.
The moment they step onboard Hawaiian’s 787-9, guests are immersed in an island-inspired design. The 34 Leihōkū (garland of stars) Suites feature lie-flat seating, an 18-inch in-flight entertainment screen, personal power outlets, wireless cell phone charging and direct aisle access. Set in a 1-2-1 configuration with doors, the suites offer privacy or a shared experience with combinable double suites, allowing couples to fall asleep while gazing at a starlit ceiling.
We’ve recently shared why autumn is the best time to visit Seoul — the mild temperatures and stunning fall foliage make it ideal for exploring the city’s famous parks and gardens.
“Mileage Plan™ Unlocked represents a new chapter in how we connect our members to the world. This program is about more than travel — it’s about creating meaningful, emotionally resonant experiences. Whether it’s the serenity of a traditional tea ceremony in Seoul or the refined comfort of a Dreamliner suite, every detail is designed to inspire and elevate.”
What’s included in this unmissable auction:
Round-trip Business Class flights from SEA to ICN (departing Sept. 12, returning Sept. 18)
A luxury city-view hotel stay
Private tea ceremony, guided city tours, art experiences and gourmet meals
Luxury transportation throughout your stay
This is more than a trip — it’s a cultural immersion wrapped in luxury and powered by your miles.
How to join the adventure:
Mileage Plan™ members: Start bidding now using your miles!
Auction closes July 20, 2025, at 11:50 p.m. PST — don’t miss your chance to unlock Seoul in style.
Experience more with Mileage Plan™ Unlocked
This is just the beginning. With Mileage Plan™ Unlocked, your miles can take you to the front row, backstage or behind the scenes of the world’s most exciting events. Learn more about the program and start dreaming bigger.