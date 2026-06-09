From Hawaiʻi to the world: Two brothers soaring together at Alaska and Hawaiian
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May 12, 2026; SeaTac, Wash., Alaska Airlines first officer Kumu Nite and older brother, Hawaiian Airlines flight attendant Ka’imi Nite at Seattle-Tacoma International Airport. credit: Joe Nicholson/Alaska Airlines
For brothers Kaʻimi and Kekumu “Kumu” N., aviation is more than a career — it’s a shared journey that has connected them across skies, time zones and two beloved brands they proudly represent.
Kaʻimi, a Hawaiian Airlines Flight Attendant, first fell in love with the idea of flying while growing up in Hawaiʻi and watching aircraft of all types traveling to, from and within the Hawaiian Islands. As a child, he found inspiration in a friend’s sister, a flight attendant whose travels sparked his dream to explore beyond the Islands’ shores. After college, Kaʻimi followed that dream and joined Hawaiian in 2012.
“Growing up, the two main airlines serving the Islands were Hawaiian Airlines and Aloha Airlines, but I always wanted to work for Hawaiian. This job has allowed me to stay connected to my Hawaiʻi roots while still being able to explore the world,” he said.
For Kumu, a Boeing 737 First Officer, the goal was always to work from the flight deck. After spending years at regional carriers in the continental U.S. building flight time and experience, he accepted an offer from Alaska in 2015.
“I kind of followed Kaʻimi to the major airlines,” Kumu said of his older brother, whose path helped shape his own. “I remember my first flight was Seattle to Sacramento. It was a beautiful summer day and a nice, easy first trip. Now, anytime I’m up at altitude, I can’t help but think about how cool this job is.”
Despite their different roles, routes and schedules at Alaska and Hawaiian, with Kaʻimi in the cabin and Kumu in the flight deck, their connection has only grown stronger. When they’re both in Hawaiʻi, they’re often together reconnecting with family and enjoying life on island time. They also share a passion for traveling for food and making new memories in destinations around the globe, from Rome and London to Japan and across the U.S.
When asked about each other’s strengths, their answers reflected mutual appreciation and respect.
“Kumu’s skill set is what makes him a pilot that everyone loves and can rely on, being a big asset for the airline. That can’t be overlooked,” Kaʻimi said. “Being able to share stories and experiences we’ve had on the job has been incredible. We can relate to each other more because we are in the same industry.”
“Out of all six siblings, we actually fought the most growing up, but as we got older, we figured it out. I know my brother is always there for me and willing to listen,” Kumu added. “Kaʻimi is a great team member and loves what he does. Everybody loves to work with him.”
As they each pursue their own passions at the combined company, their paths occasionally cross in unexpected ways. “A few months ago, I was scheduled to work Hawaiian’s last Seattle to Honolulu flight of the evening. Kumu had just wrapped up his final flight of the day and raced over to catch his commuter flight back home to Hawaiʻi. It just so happened that Kumu ended up on my flight that night, and that last-minute coincidence gave us the rare chance to fly home together,” Kaʻimi shared.
From ramen in Japan to global cuisine in Seattle, the brothers cherish the experiences their careers have brought them — experiences that have only strengthened their bond. “No matter where in the world Kumu or I are flying, we’ll always be there for each other, cheering one another on,” Kaʻimi said.