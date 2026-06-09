From Hawaiʻi to the world: Two brothers soaring together at Alaska and Hawaiian

For brothers Kaʻimi and Kekumu “Kumu” N., aviation is more than a career — it’s a shared journey that has connected them across skies, time zones and two beloved brands they proudly represent.

Kaʻimi, a Hawaiian Airlines Flight Attendant, first fell in love with the idea of flying while growing up in Hawaiʻi and watching aircraft of all types traveling to, from and within the Hawaiian Islands. As a child, he found inspiration in a friend’s sister, a flight attendant whose travels sparked his dream to explore beyond the Islands’ shores. After college, Kaʻimi followed that dream and joined Hawaiian in 2012.

“Growing up, the two main airlines serving the Islands were Hawaiian Airlines and Aloha Airlines, but I always wanted to work for Hawaiian. This job has allowed me to stay connected to my Hawaiʻi roots while still being able to explore the world,” he said.