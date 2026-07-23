Alaska Airlines adds new nonstop Portland–Steamboat Springs winter flights

This winter, Alaska Airlines is launching new nonstop seasonal flights from Portland International Airport (PDX) to Yampa Valley Regional Airport (HDN), giving Oregon travelers an easier way to reach Steamboat Springs, Colorado, for skiing, hot springs and long-weekend winter getaways.

The Portland-Steamboat Springs route will operate Thursdays and Saturdays from Feb. 11, 2027, through March 28, 2027. The seasonal nonstop service is timed for peak winter travel to Steamboat Springs, a well-known Colorado ski destination also known as Ski Town, U.S.A.®.