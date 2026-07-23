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Alaska Airlines connects Portland-to-Steamboat this winter for a sky to ski experience

Alaska Airlines adds new nonstop Portland–Steamboat Springs winter flights

By Alaska Airlines
Jul 23, 2026
By Alaska Airlines
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Alaska Airlines adds new nonstop Portland–Steamboat Springs winter flights

Alaska Airlines connects Portland-to-Steamboat this winter for a sky to ski experience

Fly to the Steamboat, CO slopes direct from Portland

Summary

The Portland-Steamboat Springs route will operate Thursdays and Saturdays from Feb. 11, 2027, through March 28, 2027.

The new seasonal service gives travelers easier access to Steamboat Springs, Colorado, skiing and winter getaways.

This winter, Alaska Airlines is launching new nonstop seasonal flights from Portland International Airport (PDX) to Yampa Valley Regional Airport (HDN), giving Oregon travelers an easier way to reach Steamboat Springs, Colorado, for skiing, hot springs and long-weekend winter getaways.

The Portland-Steamboat Springs route will operate Thursdays and Saturdays from Feb. 11, 2027, through March 28, 2027. The seasonal nonstop service is timed for peak winter travel to Steamboat Springs, a well-known Colorado ski destination also known as Ski Town, U.S.A.®.

Ski lifts

Portland-Steamboat Springs flight schedule

City pairDatesDepartureArrivalFrequencyAircraft
Portland (PDX) - Steamboat Springs (HDN)Feb. 11 - March 28, 202710:40 a.m.2:05 p.m.2x weeklyEmbraer 175
Steamboat Springs (HDN) - Portland (PDX)Feb. 11 - March 28, 20272:45 p.m.4:35 p.m.2x weeklyEmbraer 175

Can I check skis or a snowboard on Alaska Airlines?

Yes. When you fly Alaska Airlines, your ski and snowboard equipment may exceed 62 inches linear but no more than 115 inches linear without an oversize bag fee. As long as your equipment does not exceed 50 pounds, you will pay the standard checked bag fee, starting at $35 for the first checked bag.

What we accept as a single checked bag:

  • Skiing or snowboarding equipment up to 50 lbs
  • 1 boot/helmet bag, without additional equipment or clothes

Guests can book Portland-Steamboat Springs flights at alaskaair.com. Learn more about Alaska’s sporting equipment policy for checked baggage at Traveling with sports equipment.

Visit alaskaair.com

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