Rome travel guide: Employee advice for your next trip to Italy’s capital city
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Nobody knows travel quite like an airline employee, and Rome is no exception. From navigating ancient ruins to discovering Italian culture and language, these firsthand tips from Alaska Airlines, Hawaiian Airlines and Horizon Air employees will help any traveler make the most of their first – or return – trip to the Eternal City.
What to know before you go to Rome
Have spare euros on hand. “A lot of places still prefer cash. Make sure to have smaller notes and coins.” – Chona, marketing, Anchorage, Alaska
Parla Italiano? “Learn the language!” – Iris, customer service, Cabo, Mexico
Pack light. “Pack your bag, then take out a third of what you packed. Rome has lots of cobblestone streets, as well as many buildings with only stairs, so dragging a huge, heavy bag won’t be fun. Plus, Rome has amazing shopping, so you’ll want to save room in your bag.” – Jeannie, flight attendant, Seattle, Washington
What to know while you’re in Rome
Be patient and flexible. “Expect crowds, but remember to take time to calm down and enjoy. Have a plan, but don’t stress if you don’t end up doing everything. – Rasela, customer service, Kahului, Maui
Visit popular sites during off-peak hours. “The Vatican is almost always crowded, so take the opportunity to tour the museums at night with a friend! The crowds are a fraction of the size, and they dim the lights, so you’ll feel like you’re in Night at the Museum.” – Mike, flight attendant, San Diego, California
Pack comfortable – and stable – walking shoes. “The streets of Rome are paved with cobblestones. They are infamous for being slippery and uneven. Make sure you wear appropriate footwear when you’re exploring the city.” – Jason, flight attendant, San Francisco, California
Research and download helpful apps. “In Rome, or in any country, the app Flush will be your best friend to find a public bathroom. The app WiFi Map is also very handy when traveling and trying to save on phone data usage.” – Rachel, customer service, Portland, Oregon
Carry a reusable water bottle and use public drinking fountains. “Rome has over 2,500 drinking fountains (nasoni) and the water is fresh, cold and safe to drink. Just type in “nasoni” into Google Maps or download the app Waidy WOW to find them!” – Caroline, dispatch, Seattle, Washington
Be mindful of dress codes. “Some museums and attractions have strict dress codes; be prepared to either purchase something or do your research ahead of time.” – Michael, aircraft maintenance, Kahului, Maui
For some, no plan is the best plan. “Arrive with a city map and no plans. Just walk and take in as much Roman history, culture and FOOD!” – Walt, pilot, Everett, Washington
Getting around Rome and to nearby towns
Use public transportation. If you drive, know the rules of the road. “Take the train or public transportation whenever possible. If you do end up renting a car, many small towns have days and times when you cannot drive on their streets. Watch the signs closely as they ticket all the time. DO NOT go over the speed limit at all – even if others are passing you at high rates of speed. We also use a black car service to go between Rome and Cortona/Tuscany. If you have three or more in your group, it totally pays.” – Alan, flight attendant, Seattle, Washington
Prepare yourself for traffic. “If you’re on a shuttle or tour bus, have snacks and things to do while sitting and waiting in traffic.” – Leimomi, customer service, Honolulu, Oʻahu
Not all tours require wheels. “Go on a guided or self-guided walking tour. You see so much of the city by doing that!” – Cadie, inflight services, Seattle, Washington
Support a local guiding business. “If you have a limited amount of time, hire a private guide. Not only can they get you to all the highlights of Rome in just a few hours, but they also often give local recommendations for meals and treats.” – Sara, human resources, Seattle, Washington
Where to stay and play in Rome
Consider Quartiere III Pinciano. “I prefer to stay in the Quartiere III Pinciano / Rome Claridge area, just north of the Villa Borghese. Not only is it less expensive, but the tram runs right along Viale Liegi down to the Vatican.” – Kent, dispatch, Honolulu, Oʻahu
Stay in Trastevere. “Stay in Trastevere! It’s such a dreamy neighborhood with old-world charm but gelato on every corner.” – Tricia, corporate communications, Seattle, Washington
Do the classics – but also consider venturing out. “See the Colosseum, the Trevi Fountain, the Pantheon, the Spanish Steps and the Vatican. If you have time, take the train to Florence, Pisa, Pompeii, Sorrento, Positano and the Amalfi Coast. If you go to Florence, visit the Galleria dell’Accademia, home of the David statue. Pompeii is a short train ride from Rome and is a UNESCO World Heritage Site. Also, around Pompeii, there are several Limoncello makers nearby as well as olive oil producers.” – Amanda, customer service, Portland, Oregon
Keyholes, Caesar and…cats? “Hike up to the Avetine Hill and find the door with a keyhole for a perfectly framed view of the Vatican. Visit the Torre Argentina Cat Sanctuary in Rome, which is the same location where Julius Caesar was assassinated.” – Darren, e-commerce, Seattle, Washington
Don’t forget about hidden history. “There is an underground archeological area called Vicus Caprarius – The Water City. It is an old aqueduct that feeds the Trevi Fountain. You need to make a reservation to see it.” – Kristen, reservations, Phoenix, Arizona
Say “sì, sì, certo” to classes and tastings. “I went a couple of years ago and took a small trip to Frascati (about a 45-minute train) and took a cooking class that came with wine. They were awesome, and I still make fresh pasta once a week or so. The wine windows in Florence are super cool, and the Mortadella Lab in Bologna is a must. If you can swing it, a balsamic tour in Modena is great too.” – Zach, pilot, Seattle, Washington
How to wine and dine in Rome
Order pizza with a side of wine. “I had the best pizza at Dar Poeta in the Trastevere neighborhood. Have the pizza and don’t forget the house wine!” – Lori, corporate communications, Seattle, Washington
Learn how to spot the real stuff. “Look for the gelato shops with the metal containers – not the flashy, colorful toppings. You will know the authentic gelato shop by the nondescript metal containers.” – James, customer service, Chicago, Illinois
Respect the pasta. Eat the pasta. “Don’t miss the fresh pasta at Roscioli — a beloved Roman institution that’s part deli, part restaurant, and entirely worth the hype. Come hungry, order carbonara and prepare yourself for one of the best meals in the city. Reservations book up fast, so book ahead if you can. If you can’t snag a table, visit the shop during the day or pop next door to the bakery for a just-as-delicious experience.” – Carter, marketing, Seattle, Washington
Don’t skip the delis. “Make it a point to spend time lingering in the local delis. Pair Chianti with cheeses like smoked mozzarella – and if you are feeling adventurous, ask for smoked mozzarella on your pizza. I promise it will elevate every bite in a way that is uniquely Italian.” – Shirene, e-commerce, Seattle, Washington
How to book your Rome travel
Book Seattle-Rome with Alaska Airlines: Alaska’s seasonal service to Leonardo da Vinci Rome Fiumicino Airport (FCO) is available through Oct. 23, offering guests the only daily nonstop flight from Seattle-Tacoma International Airport (SEA) to Rome. The flight departs Seattle at 5:30 p.m. and arrives in Rome at 1:15 p.m., while westbound flights depart from Rome at 3:25 p.m. and arrive in Seattle at 5:45 p.m.
Traveling to or from Hawaiʻi (or beyond)? Alaska’s Seattle-Rome service provides seamless one‑stop connectivity between Hawai‘i and Europe via Seattle, positioning the route as a key gateway for travelers departing from Hawaiʻi and Europe.
Leverage Atmos™ Rewards and Alaska Vacations benefits. Atmos™ Rewards members earn and redeem their points when booking their Roman holiday – as well as when booking hotels, cars and packages with Alaska Vacations.
Fly to Italy in style and comfort: Alaska recently debuted its new international business class Suites experience as it expands service to Europe. The new nonstop flight to Rome is operated on a Boeing 787‑9 Dreamliner featuring Alaska’s updated global livery and 34 business class Suites.