Rome travel guide: Employee advice for your next trip to Italy’s capital city

Be patient and flexible. “Expect crowds, but remember to take time to calm down and enjoy. Have a plan, but don’t stress if you don’t end up doing everything. – Rasela, customer service, Kahului, Maui

Visit popular sites during off-peak hours. “The Vatican is almost always crowded, so take the opportunity to tour the museums at night with a friend! The crowds are a fraction of the size, and they dim the lights, so you’ll feel like you’re in Night at the Museum.” – Mike, flight attendant, San Diego, California

Pack comfortable – and stable – walking shoes. “The streets of Rome are paved with cobblestones. They are infamous for being slippery and uneven. Make sure you wear appropriate footwear when you’re exploring the city.” – Jason, flight attendant, San Francisco, California

Research and download helpful apps. “In Rome, or in any country, the app Flush will be your best friend to find a public bathroom. The app WiFi Map is also very handy when traveling and trying to save on phone data usage.” – Rachel, customer service, Portland, Oregon

Carry a reusable water bottle and use public drinking fountains. “Rome has over 2,500 drinking fountains (nasoni) and the water is fresh, cold and safe to drink. Just type in “nasoni” into Google Maps or download the app Waidy WOW to find them!” – Caroline, dispatch, Seattle, Washington

Be mindful of dress codes. “Some museums and attractions have strict dress codes; be prepared to either purchase something or do your research ahead of time.” – Michael, aircraft maintenance, Kahului, Maui

For some, no plan is the best plan. “Arrive with a city map and no plans. Just walk and take in as much Roman history, culture and FOOD!” – Walt, pilot, Everett, Washington

Back to top