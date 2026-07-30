Meet the interns helping shape the future of Alaska Airlines and Hawaiian Airlines

Never would I have imagined that a LinkedIn application I stumbled across last fall would lead to one of the most unforgettable summers of my life. When I was searching for internships, I was looking for more than a place to build my resume. I wanted to be part of a group where values mattered, people felt empowered and the work felt connected to a larger purpose. I found all three of those at Alaska Airlines.

This summer, I joined a collective of 50 interns, made up of two cohorts, accepted into a paid internship at Alaska Airlines, Hawaiian Airlines and Horizon Air. Over the course of 12 weeks, our group worked alongside aviation professionals throughout Seattle, Portland, San Francisco, Anchorage and Honolulu, and stepped into a range of roles, spanning Airport Operations and Maintenance, Network Planning, Revenue Management, Marketing and more. We immersed ourselves in the airline’s growing business, contributed to projects that pushed us outside of our comfort zones (in all the best ways) and supported its complex, fast-moving operation.

This National Intern Day, join me in celebrating and reflecting on an amazing summer of growth, opportunity and impact at Alaska, Hawaiian and Horizon.