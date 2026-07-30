Meet the interns helping shape the future of Alaska Airlines and Hawaiian Airlines
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Never would I have imagined that a LinkedIn application I stumbled across last fall would lead to one of the most unforgettable summers of my life. When I was searching for internships, I was looking for more than a place to build my resume. I wanted to be part of a group where values mattered, people felt empowered and the work felt connected to a larger purpose. I found all three of those at Alaska Airlines.
This summer, I joined a collective of 50 interns, made up of two cohorts, accepted into a paid internship at Alaska Airlines, Hawaiian Airlines and Horizon Air. Over the course of 12 weeks, our group worked alongside aviation professionals throughout Seattle, Portland, San Francisco, Anchorage and Honolulu, and stepped into a range of roles, spanning Airport Operations and Maintenance, Network Planning, Revenue Management, Marketing and more. We immersed ourselves in the airline’s growing business, contributed to projects that pushed us outside of our comfort zones (in all the best ways) and supported its complex, fast-moving operation.
This National Intern Day, join me in celebrating and reflecting on an amazing summer of growth, opportunity and impact at Alaska, Hawaiian and Horizon.
Meet me, Kylie J.
External Communications intern, based in San Francisco
Incoming senior at the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill
No two days look the same for me, and I love that. As part of Alaska Airlines’ communications team, I work on everything from writing stories and press releases to developing communications strategies, presenting big ideas to teams and supporting major company events, such as Hawaiian’s welcome into the oneworld® alliance.
“Words can’t describe how grateful I am for this internship. From watching our inaugural London flight take off and flying a flight simulator to loading baggage onto an aircraft, every experience has been an opportunity to learn and grow. On top of that, I’ve been able to connect with employees across all sectors, receive incredible mentorship and leave feeling wholeheartedly fulfilled.”
One experience I won’t forget was traveling to Seattle to spend time with Alaska’s Brand Ambassador Program. From participating in photoshoots to learning how creative partners are helping bring Alaska’s brand to life, my time spent with them gave me a deeper appreciation for the storytelling and authenticity behind the company’s marketing and communications efforts.
Meet Ryan S.
Chief Pilot intern, based in Seattle
Incoming senior at Central Washington University
Ryan has spent the summer gaining an inside look at the people and processes that keep Horizon Air operating safely and efficiently. As a Chief Pilot Intern, he supports the Chief Pilot, Flight Operations and Flight Training teams on projects ranging from scheduling to training coordination. He has also organized simulator experiences, facility tours, guest speakers and career development opportunities for Horizon’s high school interns.
“I have loved seeing just how many people and departments come together to make every flight possible,” said Ryan. “From training and scheduling to dispatch, maintenance and leadership, strong communication and teamwork are essential across the airline. It’s given me a much deeper appreciation for everything happening behind the scenes and reinforced my excitement for pursuing a career with Alaska.”
One of Ryan’s favorite experiences was getting a behind-the-scenes look at Horizon’s flight training operation and spending time in the E175 simulators. Seeing firsthand how pilots are trained and how much preparation goes into every flight gave him a better understanding of the professionalism and precision required in aviation.
Meet Calista F.
Brand Marketing intern, based in Honolulu
Incoming senior at the University of Hawaiʻi at Mānoa
Throughout her internship, Calista has helped bring Hawaiian Airlines’ brand to life through marketing campaigns, major partnerships, international events and creative storytelling. From supporting activations in Japan to contributing ideas for social media initiatives and collaborating across departments, she’s gained a firsthand look at how a global airline connects with guests worldwide.
“One of the most rewarding parts of my internship has been the opportunity to contribute my own ideas and see them come to life,” said Calista. “Helping shape our Travel Pono campaign allowed me to take what makes Hawaiʻi so special to me and translate those values into an authentic message for our guests as they journey to our island home. Being trusted to share a perspective rooted in my own experiences has made the work especially meaningful.”
Calista’s most memorable experiences came while traveling to Japan twice to support Hawaiian at Aloha Tokyo and the May Day Mākeke (Market). Supporting event logistics and representing the brand on the ground gave her a firsthand look at how Hawaiian shares the culture and spirit of Hawaiʻi with audiences around the world.
Our intern program provides college students with an incredible opportunity to gain real-world, hands-on experience in the airline industry while building valuable professional skills. Through meaningful projects and day-to-day collaboration with experienced teams, interns gain insight into the many functions that keep an airline running successfully.”
Reaching new heights, literally
One of the program’s most unique perks is unlimited standby travel. Whether exploring a new city or experiencing a different culture, interns gain perspectives that extend far beyond the workplace and reflect Alaska’s commitment to curiosity, connection and service. From Sydney to Rome to Tokyo, interns took their summers global.
As this year’s interns prepare for their next adventure, they leave with new skills, connections and a deeper understanding of the dynamic airline industry, along with memories that will shape their careers for years to come.
Ready to take flight? Explore internship opportunities with Alaska Airlines, Hawaiian Airlines and Horizon Air.