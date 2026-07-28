Be aware of entry requirements. “Apply for your electronic travel authorization. It is a mandatory digital travel authorization for visa-exempt visitors.” – Gypsy R., Airport Operations and Customer Service, San Diego

Keep payments simple. “Do not rely on cash and instead use contactless payment wherever you can, especially for transport. London Underground, also called the Tube, buses and even some trains let you tap your card or phone to pay the rider fee.” – Andrew L., Captain, Portland, Oregon

Navigate with confidence. “Download the Citymapper app to easily plan outings using public transportation.” – Aaron L., Maintenance and Engineering, Portland, Oregon

Stay powered up while abroad. “Purchase a U.K. plug adapter!” – Kylie J., Corporate Communications, San Francisco

Choose accommodations with convenience in mind. “If it is your first time traveling to London, try and pick your hotel close to a stop on the Piccadilly line on the Tube. It is very central and is the line that runs directly from London Heathrow Airport.” – Melissa B., Airport Operations and Customer Service, Seattle

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