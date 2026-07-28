London travel guide: Employee tips for exploring the U.K.’s capital
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Tower Bridge, London. Alaska Airlines travel images of London, England, in May 2026.
Home to kings and queens, red phone booths and royal guards, London is a city where history and culture come to life. From classic fish and chips to centuries-old architecture, every corner offers something memorable to explore. Alaska Airlines brings a wealth of experience to help guide your journey. Beyond must-see sights like Big Ben and Buckingham Palace, these employee tips will help you arrive prepared and eager to touch down in London.
What to know before you go to London
Be aware of entry requirements. “Apply for your electronic travel authorization. It is a mandatory digital travel authorization for visa-exempt visitors.” – Gypsy R., Airport Operations and Customer Service, San Diego
Keep payments simple. “Do not rely on cash and instead use contactless payment wherever you can, especially for transport. London Underground, also called the Tube, buses and even some trains let you tap your card or phone to pay the rider fee.” – Andrew L., Captain, Portland, Oregon
Navigate with confidence. “Download the Citymapper app to easily plan outings using public transportation.” – Aaron L., Maintenance and Engineering, Portland, Oregon
Stay powered up while abroad. “Purchase a U.K. plug adapter!” – Kylie J., Corporate Communications, San Francisco
Choose accommodations with convenience in mind. “If it is your first time traveling to London, try and pick your hotel close to a stop on the Piccadilly line on the Tube. It is very central and is the line that runs directly from London Heathrow Airport.” – Melissa B., Airport Operations and Customer Service, Seattle
What to know while you’re in London
Start your trip with a local perspective. “Take a walking tour on your first day! They are a great way to get the lay of the land, and the tour guides give great advice on restaurants, sights, etc.” – Kara U., Airport Operations and Customer Service, Seattle
Beware of opposite traffic flows. “Always look both ways before crossing, especially left! In the U.K., drivers sit and drive on opposite sides compared with the U.S.” – Chrissy B., Flight Attendant, Seattle
Be conscious of timing. “Visit major landmarks early in the morning or later in the evening to avoid crowds, especially places like the Tower of London and Buckingham Palace.” – John K., Maintenance and Engineering, Phoenix
Take time to enjoy the moment. “Slow down. Sit in the pubs and talk to the locals. Yes, visiting London is about experiencing history, but it is also home to interesting people and a unique vibe. Drink it all in.” – Sondi T.S., Marketing, Los Angeles
Look beyond the obvious. “Look for the hidden messages. All over the city, especially near royal sites, there are ciphers, symbols and coded imagery left by different eras of the monarchy. From Tudor badges and Elizabethan spy codes to Victorian monograms carved into buildings, London rewards travelers who slow down and read between the lines. A walk past palaces, churches and old government streets becomes a kind of puzzle through royal history.” – Collin B., Audit Programs, Portland, Oregon
Getting around London and to nearby towns
Make the most of regional travel. “The sleeper train from London to Glasgow, or other places in Scotland, is a fun experience. It is also very convenient to take the Eurostar train from London to Paris or Brussels.” – Bill E., Captain, Seattle
Stay somewhere central. “I like to stay near Hyde Park. It is central and serves as an easy launch point into all the different neighborhoods, parts and pockets of the city. Public bicycles are also available everywhere and a wonderful way to explore and cover lots of the city in a short time.” – Dean M., Airport Operations and Customer Service, Missoula, Montana
Ride the bus. “The London hop-on, hop-off bus is a great way to see all the major historical sights.” – Jessica C., Marketing, Seattle
Dress appropriately to stay comfortable while exploring. “London’s weather is highly variable, even in summer, with sudden rain showers and mild temperatures. Check forecasts using apps like BBC Weather or AccuWeather and pack layers, a waterproof jacket, a hat and sunblock for sunny days. Comfortable walking shoes are also essential as exploring the city often involves walking between attractions.” – Grenna T., Airport Operations and Customer Service, San Francisco
Plan for easy day trips. “Consider a day trip or short overnight visit to Oxford. You can take an easy train ride from London and explore the unique town of the oldest university in the world.” – Carol M., Financial Planning and Analysis, Seattle
Use public transportation. “Avoid Uber and Lyft and use London’s Underground and Overground rail systems, called the Tube. It is a lot easier to navigate and super inexpensive.” – Brandon W., Airport Operations and Customer Service, Bethel, Alaska
See the city from the water. “Take the Thames Clipper boat from central London out to Greenwich or Canary Wharf at golden hour. It is cheap, fast and gives you that perfect ‘this is London’ view of the skyline.” – Sid S., Fuel Efficiency, Seattle
Where to stay and play in London
Embrace your inner child. “Become a kid again for a night at the Ball-Pit Bar in London! They have great drinks, atmosphere and an adult ball pit for you to play in.” – James T., Airport Operations and Customer Service, Portland, Oregon
Plan a well-rounded day in the city. “I love a Southwark Saturday: spending the morning wandering Borough Market, the afternoon at the Tate Modern and catching an evening show at the Globe or the National Theatre.” – Carter H., Marketing, Seattle
Experience local sports culture. “Visit Emirates Stadium and watch an Arsenal soccer game. It is a unique, memorable experience. Remember to wear red!” – Alex D.S., Corporate Communications, Honolulu
Browse unique library gems. “Are you a book lover? Stop by Stanford or Daunt Books for a truly mind-boggling collection of maps and travel-related books!” – Jillian M., Airport Operations and Customer Service, Seattle
See a beloved TV filming spot. “If you are a fan of the Apple TV series ‘Ted Lasso,’ I suggest visiting the Prince’s Head bar in Richmond. This is the Crown & Anchor pub used in the show. Richmond is just west of London and can easily be reached by train.” – Kirk P., Information Technology, Seattle
Step into royal history. “Explore London’s palaces and historic gardens as often as you like all year round and enjoy an unforgettable annual calendar of events and exhibitions. Palaces included: Tower of London, Hampton Court, Banqueting House, Kensington Palace, Kew Palace and Hillsborough Castle.” – Robb T., Inflight Management, Seattle
Go to the theater. “Take time to see a show in London’s West End. You will not regret it!” – Nadine C., Airport Operations and Customer Service, Seattle
Visit iconic movie locations. “Go to Warner Bros. Studios where they filmed the Harry Potter movies. It is fascinating for adults and kids alike.” – Deborah L., Inflight, Honolulu
Take advantage of free experiences. “All national museums are free. Head to the British Museum early to take it all in.” – Amber S., Flight Attendant, Seattle
Upgrade your accessory game. “Check out Vendula London at Gabriel’s Wharf for their beautiful purses. They are fun, colorful, unique designs and shapes, with a purse for the holidays and seasons. You will not find anything like them elsewhere.” – Katie J., Airport Operations and Customer Service, Seattle
How to wine and dine in London
Explore London’s finest food markets. “Borough Market is a must. Do not miss the sandwich from the Black Pig, sausage roll from the Ginger Pig, dessert from Humble Crumble and chocolate strawberries from Turnips London.” – James K., Financial Planning and Analysis, Seattle
Indulge in standout global cuisine. “You absolutely need to dine in Dishoom Restaurant. The Indian food is beyond belief.” – Kevin H., Airport Operations and Customer Service, Boise, Idaho
Enjoy a morning brew with a view. “Have coffee or tea and a pastry at the Sky Garden in the Walkie Talkie building. Book early!” – Michelle F., Airport Operations and Customer Service, Portland, Oregon
Have a seaside classic. “Mayfair Chippy for fish and chips is a must. Prepare to wait in line, but it is well worth the wait. My mouth is watering just remembering our meal.” – Norma D., Flight Attendant, San Diego
Pop into a London pub. “Step back in time a few hundred years and visit a historic pub on Fleet Street, Ye Olde Cheshire Cheese, which was rebuilt in 1667 after the Great Fire of London in 1666. Located in a slightly hidden alleyway, this place is a great place to grab a pint and a bite to eat!” – Richard R., Maintenance and Engineering, Anchorage, Alaska
Sip and savor local favorites. “Try Vagabond Wines for a fun wine experience with more than 100 wines in a self-serve setup. For a great steak, try Flat Iron. Both have multiple locations.” – Bill E., Captain, Seattle
Try a classic British dish. “Beans on toast is a must-try!” – Andrew G., Maintenance and Engineering, Anchorage, Alaska
How to book your London travel
Book Seattle-London with Alaska Airlines: Alaska’s nonstop Seattle-London Heathrow service offers a convenient link to a major global hub. Seasonal daily flights depart Seattle in the evening and arrive in London the next afternoon; return flights leave London in the afternoon and arrive in Seattle the same day. The route also connects easily to Hawaiʻi and several West Coast cities.
Prepare for international travel: Before booking, ensure your passport is valid for at least six months beyond your return and check entry requirements such as visas. Use the U.S. Department of State’s International Travel Checklist as a guide. Arrive early for document checks, confirm airport timing and security wait times and use the Alaska Hawaiian app to preverify documents, check in and get updates. Consider enrolling in STEP for travel alerts and support abroad.
Maximize your rewards and vacation perks: Guests can earn and redeem Atmos™ Rewards when booking travel to London, as well as on hotels, rental cars and vacation packages through Alaska Vacations — making it easier to plan and save on a complete European getaway.
Fly to the U.K. in comfort and style: Alaska’s international service features its modern long-haul experience, including a Boeing 787 Dreamliner equipped with premium cabin offerings. Guests can enjoy spacious seating, elevated dining options and a relaxing onboard atmosphere designed for trans-Atlantic travel.
All photos were taken by Molly J. Smith