Alaska Airlines strengthens its Seattle-area network with major Paine Field growth

Puget Sound area travelers will have more ways to fly from Seattle Paine Field (PAE) next summer, with Alaska Airlines planning a major expansion that will bring more flights, more seats and more convenient access to the West Coast.

Starting this Fall, Alaska will begin growing seats from Seattle/Everett by 50%, adding new nonstop service to San Jose, California (SJC), and giving guests more options to reach popular destinations including Los Angeles (LAX), Portland (PDX), San Diego (SAN) and San Francisco (SFO).

The growth is part of Alaska’s broader strategy to strengthen its Seattle-area network, giving guests more convenient access across the Puget Sound region while reinforcing the airline’s position as the West Coast’s leading carrier.