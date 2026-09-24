Alaska Airlines strengthens its Seattle-area network with major Paine Field growth
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July 13, 2023; Everett, WA, USA; Alaska Airlines at Paine Field (PAE). Mandatory Credit: Joe Nicholson-Alaska Airlines
Summary
Alaska Airlines will begin growing seats at Seattle/Everett (Paine Field) by 50% starting this Fall through the summer of 2027, giving Seattle area guests more flights and more convenient West Coast travel options close to home.
New nonstop service between Seattle/Everett (PAE) and San Jose, California (SJC), will operate twice daily on Horizon Air, connecting Seattle Paine Field Airport and the north Puget Sound region with the South Bay and greater San Francisco Bay Area.
Alaska will expand service from Seattle/Everett to key West Coast destinations, including twice-daily Los Angeles (LAX) flights on larger Boeing 737 aircraft, two daily Portland (PDX) flights and more seats to San Diego (SAN) and San Francisco (SFO).
Puget Sound area travelers will have more ways to fly from Seattle Paine Field (PAE) next summer, with Alaska Airlines planning a major expansion that will bring more flights, more seats and more convenient access to the West Coast.
Starting this Fall, Alaska will begin growing seats from Seattle/Everett by 50%, adding new nonstop service to San Jose, California (SJC), and giving guests more options to reach popular destinations including Los Angeles (LAX), Portland (PDX), San Diego (SAN) and San Francisco (SFO).
The growth is part of Alaska’s broader strategy to strengthen its Seattle-area network, giving guests more convenient access across the Puget Sound region while reinforcing the airline’s position as the West Coast’s leading carrier.
The new San Jose route is planned to begin in Spring 2027 and operate twice daily on Horizon Air, making it easier for guests to reach the South Bay and Bay Area. Tickets are available for purchase now at alaskaair.com.
Guests will also see more choices on several familiar West Coast routes. Los Angeles will grow to twice-daily service, with both flights operated on larger Alaska Boeing 737 aircraft. Portland will grow to two daily flights, offering more flexibility for quick trips across the Pacific Northwest and beyond. Alaska will also add capacity in San Diego and San Francisco, giving guests more seats to sunny escapes, business centers and favorite West Coast destinations.
Paine Field is an important part of our Puget Sound network, giving guests a simpler, more convenient way to access Alaska’s West Coast flying. As we grow, we’re strengthening our presence across the region with more seats, more frequency and more convenient travel options for guests in Snohomish County, North Seattle and beyond.”
Alaska’s expanded service reflects what we continue to hear from travelers: there is strong demand for more convenient air service from Paine Field. These added flights give travelers more nonstop options close to home and further strengthen Paine Field’s role in serving the region. We’re excited that even more travelers will have the opportunity to experience our award-winning terminal and what makes Paine Field different, from valet parking and seamless security to the ease of use and lounge-like setting that put the customer experience first.”
What’s changing at Seattle/Everett (Paine Field) by summer 2027
Paine Field complements Alaska’s Seattle hub by extending convenient access to more guests across the Puget Sound region. The added flying gives Alaska more depth in the Seattle market and builds on its broader West Coast network, where the airline continues to add capacity in key business and leisure destinations.
- New nonstop service to San Jose, California, planned at twice daily on Horizon Air
- Los Angeles grows to twice daily, with both flights operated on larger Alaska 737 aircraft
- Portland grows to two daily flights
- More seats to San Diego and San Francisco
|City pair
|Start date
|Frequency
|Aircraft
|Seattle/Everett (PAE) – San Jose, CA (SJC)
|April 14, 2027
|2x daily
|Embraer 175
About Propeller Airports
Based in Seattle, Washington, Propeller identifies untapped potential for commercial air travel by working with local communities and government to maximize airport assets. Propeller Airports is focused on opportunities to invest, develop, and manage both general aviation and commercial service airports throughout the U.S. Propeller, along with Global Infrastructure Partners, a part of Black Rock is focused on bringing best in class practices to Seattle Paine Field for the benefit of travelers throughout the Puget Sound Region. For more information, please visit www.flypainefield.com, www.propellerairports.com, and www.global-infra.com.
About Alaska, Hawaiian and Horizon
Alaska Airlines, Hawaiian Airlines and Horizon Air are subsidiaries of Alaska Air Group, and McGee Air Services is a subsidiary of Alaska Airlines. We are a global airline with hubs in Seattle, Honolulu, Portland, Anchorage, Los Angeles, San Diego and San Francisco. We deliver remarkable care as we fly our guests to more than 140 destinations throughout North America, Latin America, Asia, the Pacific and Europe. Guests can book travel at alaskaair.com and hawaiianair.com. Alaska and Hawaiian are members of the oneworld© alliance. Members of our Atmos™ Rewards loyalty program can earn and redeem points with oneworld airlines and our additional global partners that serve over 1,100 worldwide destinations. Learn more about what’s happening at Alaska and Hawaiian at news.alaskaair.com. Alaska Air Group is traded on the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE) as “ALK.”