McGee Air Services elects Ben Reed as President
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Summary
McGee Air Services has elected Ben Reed as President, effective Oct. 1, after he served six months in the interim role.
A 17-year veteran of Alaska Air Group, Reed was a founding leader of McGee and has held leadership roles across safety, compliance and operations.
McGee Air Services has elected Ben Reed as President, effective Oct. 1, formalizing the leadership role he has held on an interim basis for the past six months. The appointment recognizes Reed’s business and operations expertise, commitment to safety and long-term dedication to Alaska Air Group.
As President, Reed oversees more than 3,200 employees at Alaska Airlines’ subsidiary, managing ground services across six airports. He directs strategy, growth and financial performance while fostering a culture rooted in safety, service, integrity, mutual respect, accountability, and pride. A 17-year veteran of Alaska Air Group, Reed was one of McGee’s founding leaders, helping launch the organization in 2016 and shape its operation and culture from the ground up. Since starting with McGee in 2016, Reed has held the managing director of safety and compliance role twice — from 2016 to 2017 and from 2020 until 2025. He also led the Seattle station as managing director of operations from 2017 to 2020 and again from November 2025 until March 2026, when he was named interim President.
Prior to joining McGee, Reed held multiple leadership roles at Alaska Airlines after joining the company in 2009, including internal audit manager, manager of airports quality assurance, director of aviation security and regulatory compliance, and director of station operations support.
McGee is an important part of how we deliver on Alaska Accelerate safely, reliably and with care for our guests and employees every day. Ben brings deep operational experience, strong relationships across Alaska Air Group and a clear commitment to McGee’s people, making him the right leader for this next chapter.”
Reed’s appointment brings leadership continuity to McGee as the organization continues supporting Alaska Airlines’ ground operations across the network.
About Alaska, Hawaiian and Horizon
Alaska Airlines, Hawaiian Airlines and Horizon Air are subsidiaries of Alaska Air Group, and McGee Air Services is a subsidiary of Alaska Airlines. We are a global airline with hubs in Seattle, Honolulu, Portland, Anchorage, Los Angeles, San Diego and San Francisco. We deliver remarkable care as we fly our guests to more than 140 destinations throughout North America, Latin America, Asia, the Pacific and Europe. Guests can book travel at alaskaair.com and hawaiianair.com. Alaska and Hawaiian are members of the oneworld© alliance. Members of our Atmos™ Rewards loyalty program can earn and redeem points with oneworld airlines and our additional global partners that serve over 1,100 worldwide destinations. Learn more about what’s happening at Alaska and Hawaiian at news.alaskaair.com. Alaska Air Group is traded on the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE) as “ALK.”