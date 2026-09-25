McGee Air Services elects Ben Reed as President

McGee Air Services has elected Ben Reed as President, effective Oct. 1, formalizing the leadership role he has held on an interim basis for the past six months. The appointment recognizes Reed’s business and operations expertise, commitment to safety and long-term dedication to Alaska Air Group.

As President, Reed oversees more than 3,200 employees at Alaska Airlines’ subsidiary, managing ground services across six airports. He directs strategy, growth and financial performance while fostering a culture rooted in safety, service, integrity, mutual respect, accountability, and pride. A 17-year veteran of Alaska Air Group, Reed was one of McGee’s founding leaders, helping launch the organization in 2016 and shape its operation and culture from the ground up. Since starting with McGee in 2016, Reed has held the managing director of safety and compliance role twice — from 2016 to 2017 and from 2020 until 2025. He also led the Seattle station as managing director of operations from 2017 to 2020 and again from November 2025 until March 2026, when he was named interim President.