Information about Alaska Airlines Flight 1282 and our 737-9 MAX fleet
The National Transportation Safety Board (NTSB) released its preliminary report today, Feb. 6, involving Alaska Airlines Flight 1282. This is part of the NTSB’s established process during an investigation that it continues to lead.
We’re proud to announce Hawaiian Airlines has joined Alaska Airlines, with exciting new things coming soon.
Alaska Air Group introduces “Alaska Accelerate,” its three-year strategic plan to deliver $1 billion in incremental profit following combination with Hawaiian Airlines
Alaska Air Group unveils Alaska Accelerate, its vision for the combined company, including how it will power commercial performance, achieve medium-term financial targets, and unlock significant value creation into the future.
Experience more with Alaska Mileage Plan™ Unlocked
Gain access to food and wine, sporting events, music, entertainment and travel experiences with the Mileage Plan™ Unlocked program! The only way to unlock these opportunities is with miles: either by participating in auctions for premium events or purchasing buy now experiences.
Unlocking our shared loyalty benefits on Alaska Airlines and Hawaiian Airlines
We’re now offering status match between Alaska’s Mileage Plan and Hawaiian’s HawaiianMiles, the ability to redeem Mileage Plan miles on Hawaiian Airlines-operated flights, select benefits for Mileage Plan elites when flying on Hawaiian Airlines, and the ability to earn miles across both programs.
HBCU Weekend with the Portland Trail Blazers is back, this year featuring Howard University
Presented by Alaska Airlines, Howard University Showtime Marching Band will fly to Portland for a weekend of community interaction, celebration, and education, performing at the Trail Blazer's game against the Charlotte Hornets.
