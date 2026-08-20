Alaska Airlines teams up with world champion Seattle quarterback Sam Darnold to launch multi-year partnership celebrating Seattle, Alaska’s loyal guests and its growing global network

The campaign will roll out across Seattle, Portland and key regional markets, as well as Alaska’s owned channels, with content featuring Darnold, Alaska employees and guest-facing moments tied to travel, loyalty and Seattle hometown pride. Throughout the season, guests will be able to engage with Sam-specific social content, gate experiences and special moments that bring the partnership to life.

Throughout the regular football season, Alaska will delight guests with special travel and loyalty moments inspired by Darnold’s No. 14 jersey. Select flights will be renamed “Flight 1414,” giving guests onboard an automatic 1,414 Atmos Rewards points bonus. For away games, featured flights will connect Seattle-area fans with that week’s host city. For home games, the moments will spotlight flights from Seattle to the opposing team’s home market as a fun nod to the matchup and Alaska’s deep Seattle roots.

Atmos Rewards gives guests more ways to explore Alaska’s growing global network, with the ability to earn and redeem rewards across Alaska, Hawaiian, oneworld alliance members and additional global partners serving more than 1,000 destinations worldwide. Guests can also enjoy a more premium travel experience, from international business class Suites and premium onboard amenities to complimentary Starlink Wi‑Fi for Atmos Rewards members.