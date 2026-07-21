Alaska Airlines, Inc. doubles cargo capacity with addition of four freighters

Alaska Airlines, Inc. today announced it is entering into long-term lease agreements to add four 737-800 Boeing Converted Freighter (BCF) aircraft to its dedicated cargo fleet, increasing the carrier’s 737 freighter fleet from five to nine aircraft.

The four additional freighters will effectively double the capacity of our freighter fleet, while injecting more reliability into cargo service for communities we serve and providing more flexibility in aircraft allocation across the airline’s cargo network.

The freighters are expected to enter service in the first half of 2027 and will be dedicated to the states of Alaska and Hawai‘i, with the plan to paint Hawai‘i-based cargo aircraft in Hawaiian Air Cargo livery.