Alaska Airlines, Inc. selects 737-800s to strengthen Hawaiian Airlines’ Neighbor Island service, enhancing the guest experience and increasing capacity

The goal is to begin the fleet transition in 2028 and move quickly to bring this additional capacity and enhanced experience to our guests. Additional details will be shared as planning continues.

To sustain frequency and capacity and meet the needs of Hawai‘i’s communities in the near-term, prior to the transition, Alaska will supplement 717 Neighbor Island flying with 737 capacity. Starting in October, one Alaska-branded 737 aircraft will fly three round trips per day between Honolulu and Kahului (OGG). This 737 will operate out of Terminal 1 at Honolulu’s Daniel K. Inouye International Airport, and guests will be able to check in at Terminal 1.

The fleet decision is a key step in Alaska Accelerate, Alaska Air Group’s strategic plan to deliver long-term growth by strengthening the company’s dual-brand strategy, expanding the reach of Hawaiian and investing in the markets that matter most to guests. Strength in Hawai‘i and continued investment in the Hawaiian brand are central to that plan.

Since combining Alaska Airlines and Hawaiian Airlines, the company has continued to invest in Hawai‘i, strengthening connectivity through a broader network, launching a new, more valuable loyalty program, improving technology, planning a new Honolulu lounge and airport improvements across Hawai‘i, and elevating the guest experience while deepening its commitment to local communities. The future Neighbor Island fleet builds on that journey, serving Hawai‘i better together while honoring and sustaining two strong and beloved brands.