Hawaiian Airlines accelerates sustainability efforts by electrifying Honolulu ground support fleet
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Summary
Hawaiian Airlines is electrifying its Honolulu ground support fleet, replacing 116 diesel and propane vehicles with lithium battery-powered equipment to reduce emissions, noise and fuel use.
The transition supports sustainability and operations improvements, cutting greenhouse gas emissions while enhancing efficiency and working conditions for ramp employees, backed by new airport charging infrastructure in partnership with the State of Hawaiʻi.
Hawaiian Airlines today unveiled a new fleet of electric baggage tractors, belt loaders and aircraft pushback tractors that will replace 116 diesel and propane ground support equipment (GSE) at its Honolulu (HNL) hub.
Hawaiian’s investment in lithium battery-powered GSE, which will now represent 73% of its HNL fleet, will eliminate fossil fuel consumption, fumes and spills, and reduce greenhouse gas emissions. It will also lower maintenance costs and engine noise while increasing efficiency and creating a better working environment for hundreds of ramp workers who each day move more than 8,500 checked bags and support some 180 daily flight arrivals and departures at HNL.
Electrifying our ground support fleet in Honolulu, our second-largest hub, represents an important step in our long-term sustainability strategy. By investing in cleaner, quieter and more efficient equipment, we’re reducing our environmental impact, enabling safe and reliable operations, and improving the workplace for our teams and the travel experience for our guests. We extend a big mahalo to the state of Hawaiʻi Department of Transportation for their partnership and investment in the GSE charging infrastructure at Honolulu’s airport.”
HDOT installed 30 GSE charging stations (60 ports) at multiple locations across HNL to support electric ground operations. An additional four charging stations (eight ports) are under construction and expected to be available in the fourth quarter of 2026.
Hawaiian Airlines’ new fleet of electric ground support equipment represents an important contribution to our efforts to build long-term energy security for Hawai‘i. As part of this collaborative effort, HDOT is providing Hawaiian Airlines and other airline partners that have electric GSE with access to the charging stations at no cost for two years. As the state continues its ambitious $7 billion plans to modernize our airports, investments in our electric infrastructure coupled with Governor Green’s efforts to secure cleaner energy options for thermal generation, will help improve overall airport efficiency, reduce the cost of power and achieve Hawai‘i’s clean energy goals.”
After extensive testing and team feedback, Hawaiian selected the Charlatte T137 bag tractor and CBL2000 belt loader, and the Kalmar TBL100 towbarless pushback tractors. Charlatte engineers also modified the belt loader to enhance its versatility, allowing the units to support Hawaiian’s narrow-body and wide-body fleet, as well as other aircraft types.
The new equipment also includes enhanced safety features, such as a cab configuration designed to protect bag tractor operators from the sun, wind and rain. Belt loaders have an advanced, sensor-guided aircraft approach system.
The estimated annual environmental benefit of electrifying Hawaiian’s HNL GSE fleet is equivalent to:
- Planting more than 7,000 trees and allowing them to grow for a decade
- Removing 65 cars from the road
- Offsetting the emissions associated with powering 55 homes
- Avoiding roughly the same emissions as 25 roundtrip flights between Honolulu (HNL) and Seattle (SEA)
Hawaiian intends to expand its fleet of electric GSE as infrastructure becomes available at other Hawai‘i airports. Today, nearly half, or 42% of Alaska Air Group’s GSE fleet — including Hawaiian Airlines, Alaska Airlines and Horizon Air — is electric.
Alaska Airlines and Hawaiian Airlines continue to advance a broad portfolio of sustainability initiatives to reach net-zero carbon emissions. In addition to being the most fuel-efficient premium U.S. carriers, Hawaiian and Alaska are helping develop new technologies to advance sustainable aviation fuel, and investing in fleet modernization, operational efficiencies, as well as waste reduction and recycling. Read more about our sustainability journey and progress in our combined Impact Report.
About Alaska, Hawaiian and Horizon
Alaska Airlines, Hawaiian Airlines and Horizon Air are subsidiaries of Alaska Air Group, and McGee Air Services is a subsidiary of Alaska Airlines. We are a global airline with hubs in Seattle, Honolulu, Portland, Anchorage, Los Angeles, San Diego and San Francisco. We deliver remarkable care as we fly our guests to more than 140 destinations throughout North America, Latin America, Asia, the Pacific and Europe. Guests can book travel at alaskaair.com and hawaiianairlines.com. Alaska and Hawaiian are members of the oneworld alliance. Members of our Atmos Rewards loyalty program can earn and redeem points with oneworld airlines and our additional global partners that serve over 1,000 worldwide destinations. Learn more about what’s happening at Alaska and Hawaiian at news.alaskaair.com. Alaska Air Group is traded on the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE) as “ALK.”