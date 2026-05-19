Hawaiian Airlines accelerates sustainability efforts by electrifying Honolulu ground support fleet 

Hawaiian Airlines today unveiled a new fleet of electric baggage tractors, belt loaders and aircraft pushback tractors that will replace 116 diesel and propane ground support equipment (GSE) at its Honolulu (HNL) hub.

Hawaiian’s investment in lithium battery-powered GSE, which will now represent 73% of its HNL fleet, will eliminate fossil fuel consumption, fumes and spills, and reduce greenhouse gas emissions. It will also lower maintenance costs and engine noise while increasing efficiency and creating a better working environment for hundreds of ramp workers who each day move more than 8,500 checked bags and support some 180 daily flight arrivals and departures at HNL.