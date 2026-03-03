Hawaiian Airlines welcomes Chef Dell Valdez as new executive chef, introducing elevated First Class dining experience

Chef Valdez’s menus for Hawaiian’s international Business Class guests will debut tomorrow, with domestic First Class flights to follow later this year.

For Business Class guests traveling between Honolulu and Japan or Oceania, menu items include tender braised short rib with a scallion ginger risotto and seasonal vegetables, Asian braised beef paired with saffron rice pilaf, green apple maple cider salad, hearts of palm salad, roasted chicken with shiso buerre blanc or herb roasted pork loin with a soy kabocha squash puree.

The second service leans into the comforts of home: guests can choose between thick-cut sweet bread French toast draped in berries and lilikoi syrup or go the savory route with a tamagoyaki omelet folded around roasted peppers and kale. Additional options include a kalbi-grilled chicken sandwich or a roasted miso eggplant parmesan sandwich.