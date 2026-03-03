Hawaiian Airlines welcomes Chef Dell Valdez as new executive chef, introducing elevated First Class dining experience
Hawaiian Airlines today announced the appointment of Chef Dell Valdez, the Hawaiʻi-born culinary leader behind Vein in Kakaʻako, as well as Dell’s Kitchen & Bakery and Mio PASTALOGY, as the carrier’s new Executive Chef. Known for his ingredient-driven approach and deep respect for local food culture, Chef Valdez will bring his modern interpretation of Hawaii’s diverse culinary identity to the airline’s First Class dining program while continuing to oversee the airline’s Featured Chef Series.
Our goal is to elevate the inflight dining experience by prioritizing Hawaiian hospitality. Chef Dell has been part of our culinary ʻohana since 2021, and his heartfelt understanding of Hawaiʻi’s culinary heritage make him an ideal partner as we elevate choice, quality and authenticity for our guests.”
Chef Valdez’s menus for Hawaiian’s international Business Class guests will debut tomorrow, with domestic First Class flights to follow later this year.
For Business Class guests traveling between Honolulu and Japan or Oceania, menu items include tender braised short rib with a scallion ginger risotto and seasonal vegetables, Asian braised beef paired with saffron rice pilaf, green apple maple cider salad, hearts of palm salad, roasted chicken with shiso buerre blanc or herb roasted pork loin with a soy kabocha squash puree.
The second service leans into the comforts of home: guests can choose between thick-cut sweet bread French toast draped in berries and lilikoi syrup or go the savory route with a tamagoyaki omelet folded around roasted peppers and kale. Additional options include a kalbi-grilled chicken sandwich or a roasted miso eggplant parmesan sandwich.
It’s an honor to bring the flavors I grew up with to guests from around the world. Hawaiian Airlines is such an important symbol of home, and I wanted these menus to reflect that feeling of warmth and belonging. Every dish is inspired by the ingredients and traditions that make Hawaiʻi special, prepared with the same care and intention we put into our food at home.”
Born and raised in the Islands, Chef Valdez has built a reputation for elevating familiar flavors through thoughtful technique, balance and seasonality. His cooking celebrates the Pacific, Asian and U.S. continental influences that shape Hawaiʻi’s cuisine, while placing strong emphasis on comfort, approachability and a meaningful sense of place. Whether designing menus for restaurants or large-scale programs, he is known for creating food that feels both rooted and refined — an approach that aligns seamlessly with Hawaiian Airlines’ commitment to island-inspired hospitality.
The appointment of Chef Valdez is one of several guest-focused commitments the airline is making. Earlier this year, Hawaiian announced the Kahu‘ewai Hawai‘i Investment Plan, a multi‑year effort to enhance the guest experience across the travel journey. From upgraded cabin interiors to elevated inflight dining, Hawaiian is investing in experiences that celebrate island hospitality and deliver greater comfort, choice and authenticity to its guests.
Chef Valdez will succeed Hawaiian’s first-ever executive chef duo, Wade and Michelle Ueoka of Honolulu’s MW Restaurant, who have led the airline’s culinary program since 2021.
I’d also like to extend my sincerest gratitude to our former Executive Chefs Wade Ueoka and Michelle Karr-Ueoka for their many years of partnership and culinary leadership. Their creativity, talent and dedication helped shape a memorable dining experience for our guests, and we are deeply appreciative of their contributions to our inflight program.”
First Class pre-order touching down in May
Hawaiian Airlines is excited to introduce a new First Class pre‑order meal program beginning in May to elevate the inflight dining experience and bring greater choice, convenience and personalization to guests. The new technology marks a significant enhancement to Hawaiian’s First Class service, allowing travelers to review the full menu before their flight and select the dish that best suits their tastes or dietary needs.
By allowing guests to plan ahead, Hawaiian is offering more transparency while also ensuring guests enjoy their first choice onboard. Hawaiian will also gradually increase the number of available meal options throughout the year, giving travelers a broader range of selections.
Introducing pre‑order is an important step in bringing smarter, more intuitive technology to the Hawaiian Airlines experience. This isn’t just about making meal selection available — it’s about giving our guests more control, more customization, and ensuring they receive exactly what they want. Guests of Alaska Airlines have long appreciated the convenience and confidence that comes with pre‑ordering their meals, and we’re excited to bring those same benefits to Hawaiian’s First Class travelers.”
First Class pre-ordering will be available through the Hawaiian Airlines mobile app or through hawaiianairlines.com from two weeks to 20 hours prior to a flight.
