Alaska Airlines earns top award for innovative multi-brand digital experience

The effort marked a first for any U.S. airline’s digital experience: a shared technology foundation that can serve multiple brands while preserving the identity of each. Rather than building separate systems for Alaska and Hawaiian, Alaska’s Digital Experience team created a brand-aware platform that automatically delivers the appropriate colors, styling, links and content based on the brand experience a guest is visiting. More than two dozen product engineering teams use these dynamic, shared components on Alaska’s new platform, while content across the two websites, alaskaair.com and hawaiianairlines.com, is now available in 10 languages.

Alaska’s award-winning work makes it easier for its teams to build, update and translate digital experiences, creating a flexible foundation that can evolve as the combined company expands its global network.

The recognition also reflects a broader commitment to continually improve every part of the guest journey. From digital tools that make planning and managing travel easier to enhancements at the airport and onboard, Alaska’s investments are designed to make every guest touchpoint more seamless, thoughtful and rooted in care.