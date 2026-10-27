Alaska Airlines to launch nonstop service between Anchorage and Tokyo Narita
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Summary
New routes deliver Alaska Airlines’ largest-ever nonstop schedule from Anchorage in 2027
First-ever nonstop service brings Anchorage and Tokyo Narita closer beginning Spring 2027
New nonstop service to Austin, Nashville and Dallas provide Alaskans with nonstop access to more of the United States
Alaska Airlines will launch its first nonstop service between Anchorage (ANC) and Tokyo Narita (NRT)* next spring, creating a convenient new connection between Alaska and the Asia-Pacific region. The route will operate seasonally between Ted Stevens Anchorage International Airport and Narita International Airport.
Operated on a Boeing 737 MAX 8, the Anchorage-Tokyo Narita flight is designed to help guests feel comfortable, cared for and connected throughout the journey. In First Class, guests enjoy priority boarding, recliner seats, and elevated, multi-course dining, starting with Alaska’s Signature Charcuterie. For a more restful experience, plush Filson-designed blankets, pillows and a Filson travel amenity kit featuring Salt & Stone products are provided. First Class guests also have access to the Alaska Lounge in Anchorage with West Coast-inspired light meals, wines, brews and cocktails in a relaxing space. Main Cabin and Premium Class guests can settle in with a complimentary meal, including a hot entrée and dessert, with vegetarian options available. Additionally, Premium Class guests can enjoy a curated selection of complimentary West Coast non-alcoholic and alcoholic beverages.
Atmos™ Rewards members will enjoy free Wi-Fi thanks to T-Mobile on select flights as installation of ultra-fast Starlink Wi-Fi continues across Alaska’s MAX 8 narrowbody fleet.
Alaska Airlines has connected Alaskans to the people and places that matter since 1932, and we’re thrilled to connect Alaska and Japan. This long-requested route will open new opportunities for tourism and commerce, bringing our distinctive hospitality to more travelers and strengthen our growing global network.
The people of the state of Alaska are ready to welcome leisure and business travelers to Anchorage on Alaska Airlines. As the only U.S. domestic carrier serving Tokyo with scheduled service, the opportunities to see the Northern Lights or visit Denali National Park are closer than ever. We also appreciate the many resource and business partnerships in Japan and see those ties strengthening in the future with easy, nonstop flights.
Starting today through Oct. 31, round-trip introductory fares start at $999 for travel from Anchorage to Tokyo Narita from May 13 through June 7, 2027, subject to availability. Tickets are on sale now at alaskaair.com and hawaiianairlines.com. All new routes are subject to government approval. Terms and conditions apply; round-trip purchase required.
The Tokyo launch anchors another expansion of Alaska Airlines’ Anchorage network in 2027, including new seasonal nonstop service to Nashville (BNA), Austin (AUS), and Dallas-Ft. Worth (DFW). Together, the new routes will create the largest nonstop schedule from the state of Alaska in the airline’s history, expanding access to key destinations and reinforcing its commitment to the state as it celebrates 95 years of service next year.
Our ambitions are global, but our foundation remains the same. From the beginning, Alaska Airlines has connected communities across Alaska, the West Coast and beyond. From Anchorage to Tokyo and destinations around the globe, we’re building on that legacy and giving our guests more ways to explore the world with Alaska Airlines.
New nonstop routes from Anchorage in 2027
|City pair
|Start date
|End date
|Departure
|Arrival
|Frequency
|Anchorage (ANC) – Tokyo Narita (NRT)*
|May 13, 2027
|Sept. 7, 2027
|2:10 p.m.
|3:25 p.m. (+1 day)
|
Daily in summer (through Sept. 7); 3x weekly in winter (beginning January 2028)
|Tokyo Narita (NRT) - Anchorage (ANC)*
|May 14, 2027
|Sept. 8, 2027
|9:45 p.m.
|12 p.m.
|
Daily in summer (through Sept. 8); 3x weekly in winter (beginning January 2028)
|Anchorage (ANC) - Austin (AUS)
|June 12, 2027
|Aug. 7, 2027
|8 p.m.
|6:05 a.m. (+1 day)
|1x weekly on Saturdays
|Austin (AUS) - Anchorage (ANC)
|June 12, 2027
|Aug. 7, 2027
|5:40 p.m.
|10 p.m.
|1x weekly on Saturdays
|Dallas-Fort Worth (DFW) - Anchorage (ANC)
|June 12, 2027
|Aug. 7, 2027
|5:55 p.m.
|10:05 p.m.
|1x weekly on Saturdays
|Nashville (BNA) - Anchorage (ANC)
|June 12, 2027
|Aug. 7, 2027
|3:30 p.m.
|8 p.m.
|1x weekly on Saturdays
|Anchorage (ANC) - Dallas-Fort Worth (DFW)
|June 12, 2027
|Aug. 7, 2027
|9:15 p.m.
|7 a.m. (+1 day)
|1x weekly on Saturdays
|Anchorage (ANC) - Nashville (BNA)
|June 12, 2027
|Aug. 7, 2027
|7:45 p.m.
|5:45 a.m. (+1 day)
|1x weekly on Saturdays
All time zones local
*Subject to government approval
Frequently asked questions
When will Alaska Airlines launch nonstop service between Anchorage and Tokyo?
Alaska Airlines plans to launch nonstop service between Ted Stevens Anchorage International Airport and Narita International Airport on May 13, 2027.
How often will the Anchorage-Tokyo route operate?
The route will operate daily in the summer through Sept. 7, 2027 and three times weekly in the winter, beginning January 2028.
What aircraft will operate the Anchorage-Tokyo Narita route?
The route will be operated with a Boeing 737 MAX 8 aircraft.
Why is the Anchorage-Tokyo Narita being flown on a 737 MAX 8 instead of one of the new 737 MAX 10s?
The MAX 8 has a longer range than the MAX 10 and is the only 737 in our fleet capable of serving this route.
Why is Alaska Airlines adding service between Anchorage and Tokyo?
The new route responds to long-standing interest in direct service between Alaska and Japan while supporting tourism, commerce and expanded access across Alaska Airlines’ growing global network.
What other new nonstop routes from Anchorage are planned for 2027?
Alaska Airlines plans to add new seasonal nonstop service from Anchorage to Nashville, Austin, and Dallas-Ft. Worth.
About Alaska, Hawaiian and Horizon
Alaska Airlines, Hawaiian Airlines and Horizon Air are subsidiaries of Alaska Air Group, and McGee Air Services is a subsidiary of Alaska Airlines. We are a global airline with hubs in Seattle, Honolulu, Portland, Anchorage, Los Angeles, San Diego and San Francisco. We deliver remarkable care as we fly our guests to more than 140 destinations throughout North America, Latin America, Asia, the Pacific and Europe. Guests can book travel at alaskaair.com and hawaiianair.com. Alaska and Hawaiian are members of the oneworld© alliance. Members of our Atmos™ Rewards loyalty program can earn and redeem points with oneworld airlines and our additional global partners that serve over 1,100 worldwide destinations. Learn more about what’s happening at Alaska and Hawaiian at news.alaskaair.com. Alaska Air Group is traded on the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE) as “ALK.”