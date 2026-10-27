Alaska Airlines to launch nonstop service between Anchorage and Tokyo Narita

Alaska Airlines will launch its first nonstop service between Anchorage (ANC) and Tokyo Narita (NRT)* next spring, creating a convenient new connection between Alaska and the Asia-Pacific region. The route will operate seasonally between Ted Stevens Anchorage International Airport and Narita International Airport.

Operated on a Boeing 737 MAX 8, the Anchorage-Tokyo Narita flight is designed to help guests feel comfortable, cared for and connected throughout the journey. In guests enjoy priority boarding, recliner seats, and elevated, multi-course dining, starting with Alaska’s Signature Charcuterie. For a more restful experience, plush Filson-designed blankets, pillows and a Filson travel amenity kit featuring Salt & Stone products are provided. First Class guests also have access to the Alaska Lounge in Anchorage with West Coast-inspired light meals, wines, brews and cocktails in a relaxing space. Main Cabin and Premium Class guests can settle in with a complimentary meal, including a hot entrée and dessert, with vegetarian options available. Additionally, Premium Class guests can enjoy a curated selection of complimentary West Coast non-alcoholic and alcoholic beverages.

Atmos™ Rewards members will enjoy free Wi-Fi thanks to T-Mobile on select flights as installation of ultra-fast Starlink Wi-Fi continues across Alaska’s MAX 8 narrowbody fleet.