November’s Atmos Members Day deals include nine destinations featured on the big screen

In 2027, travelers can trade the screen for the real thing and explore destinations made famous by movies and television. This November, members can save up to 50% on award travel to nine cinematic Global Getaways, from Singapore’s futuristic skyline to the dramatic beauty of the Hawaiian Islands.

Atmos Rewards members must book by Nov. 7 for travel from Jan. 15 through May 12, 2027, except for Hawaiʻi, where eligible travel dates are Dec. 1, 2026, through March 10, 2027.