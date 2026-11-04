November’s Atmos Members Day deals include nine destinations featured on the big screen
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Summary
Today is Atmos™ Members Day, featuring members-only flight deals for nine destinations that have served as cinematic settings for beloved films, television series and stories.
Through Nov. 7, Atmos Rewards members can save up to 50% on award travel to Amman (AMM), Catania (CTA), Honolulu (HNL), Kahului (OGG), Kona (KOA), Līhuʻe (LIH), Mumbai (BOM), Singapore (SIN) and Venice (VCE).
In 2027, travelers can trade the screen for the real thing and explore destinations made famous by movies and television. This November, members can save up to 50% on award travel to nine cinematic Global Getaways, from Singapore’s futuristic skyline to the dramatic beauty of the Hawaiian Islands.
Atmos Rewards members must book by Nov. 7 for travel from Jan. 15 through May 12, 2027, except for Hawaiʻi, where eligible travel dates are Dec. 1, 2026, through March 10, 2027.
November’s Global Getaways
Honolulu, Oʻahu (HNL), Kahului, Maui (OGG), Kona, Hawaiʻi Island (KOA) and Līhuʻe, Kauaʻi (LIH)
One-way starting at 11,500 points
Some of Hollywood’s most recognizable tropical backdrops aren’t movie sets at all. Oʻahu, Maui, Hawaiʻi Island and Kauaʻi have all appeared on screen, with the state serving as a filming location for productions ranging from “Jurassic Park” and “Jumanji: Welcome to the Jungle” to “Lost,” “50 First Dates” and “Hawaiʻi Five-0.” Aside from its dramatic scenery, the state of Hawaiʻi offers an unparalleled travel experience rich with culture, history, regional cuisine and iconic landmarks.
Venice, Italy (VCE)
One-way starting at 25,000 points
Venice’s winding canals, centuries-old architecture, bridges and grand piazzas have appeared in movies including “Casino Royale” and “Indiana Jones and the Last Crusade.” Members can take a starring role of their own with a gondola ride through the canals, a walk across the Rialto Bridge or a visit to St. Mark’s Square. In Venice, even an ordinary afternoon can feel straight out of a movie.
Amman, Jordan (AMM)
One-way starting at 30,000 points
Amman blends ancient history with contemporary city living. The Jordanian capital has appeared in productions including “The Hurt Locker,” while locations elsewhere in Jordan have provided dramatic settings for major films including “Dune,” “The Martian” and “Rogue One: A Star Wars Story.” Beyond its screen credits, Amman puts travelers within reach of some of Jordan’s most memorable landmarks, from the Amman Citadel to a preserved second-century Roman theater.
Catania, Sicily (CTA)
One-way starting at 30,000 points
Set against the towering backdrop of Mount Etna, a UNESCO World Heritage site, Catania is a standout coastal destination on the island of Sicily. The historic Italian city has served as a filming location for productions including “The Godfather Trilogy” and is known for its striking Baroque architecture crafted from black lava stone and white limestone. Travelers can wander lively fish markets, cobblestone streets and ancient piazzas, savor the flavors and culture of Sicily and take in the dramatic scenery of one of Europe’s most famous volcanic landscapes.
Mumbai, India (BOM)
One-way starting at 30,000 points
In a city like Mumbai, travelers don’t have to look far for cinematic inspiration. The city has provided the backdrop for countless productions, including films such as “Slumdog Millionaire” and “Tenet.” Beyond the screen, travelers can wander the city’s lively streets and visit stunning landmarks like the Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus, a UNESCO World Heritage site, and the Gateway of India.
Singapore (SIN)
One-way starting at 30,000 points
Singapore’s mix of lush greenery, futuristic architecture and vibrant neighborhoods has taken center stage in productions including “Westworld” and “Crazy Rich Asians,” which showcased some of the city’s most recognizable attractions, including Marina Bay Sands and Gardens by the Bay. Singapore offers much more than its famous on-screen sights, with incredible food, vibrant neighborhoods and green spaces that make the city unlike any other in the world.
How to book award travel with Atmos Rewards points
- Select “use points” when searching for a flight on alaskaair.com or hawaiianairlines.com.
- Discounted award fare will show up in the search results.
- Select an award flight of your choice and get ready to make some memories.
Atmos Unlocked deal of the month
Save on a 2026-2027 Ikon Pass or Ikon Base Pass
Atmos Rewards members can purchase a 2026-2027 Ikon Base Pass at an exclusive discount. Use promo code ATMOS by Nov. 6 to get an exclusive discount and earn 5,000 bonus points. Purchase an Ikon Base Pass.
For a limited time, members can also redeem points for a 2026-2027 Ikon Pass and Ikon Base Pass, starting at 65,000 points. Members of Active Escapes, an Atmos Community, receive 20% off when purchasing with points. Use points to purchase an Ikon Pass or Ikon Base Pass.
Join an Atmos Community for more perks
Atmos Rewards gives members more ways to engage with the program based on how they travel and what matters to them. Members can join one of six Atmos Communities for free and unlock perks relevant to their lifestyle, including exclusive flight deals, bonus points challenges and discounted Atmos Unlocked experiences tailored to their travel interests.
Curious about each Community’s unique perks or need help finding the right one to join? Take a quiz to find the perfect fit and explore the Atmos Communities starter’s guide.
Stay in the know about Atmos Members Day
Held on the first Wednesday of every month, Atmos Members Day delivers a curated mix of exclusive offers, program updates and unique opportunities directly to members through a dedicated email. Atmos Rewards members can follow along on the Atmos Rewards Instagram (@atmosrewards) and receive each edition of Members Day in their email by logging into their Atmos Rewards account and updating their communication preferences.