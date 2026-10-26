Hawaiian Airlines begins construction of premium Honolulu lounge as Alaska Airlines’ new Seattle lounge begins to take shape

Hawaiian Airlines this month started construction of its new premium lounge in Honolulu, marking the milestone with a traditional Hawaiian blessing for the future, nearly 13,000-square-foot space conveniently located at the entrance of the Daniel K. Inouye International Airport’s (HNL) Mauka Concourse.

The Hawaiian Airlines Lounge is a key investment under Alaska Air Group’s Alaska Accelerate strategy to build a more global, premium and diversified company. Through its Kahuʻewai Hawaiʻi Investment Plan, the company is committing more than $600 million to improve travel to, from and within the islands by modernizing airport spaces, upgrading technology and retrofitting Hawaiian Airlines aircraft interiors.