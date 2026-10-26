Hawaiian Airlines begins construction of premium Honolulu lounge as Alaska Airlines’ new Seattle lounge begins to take shape
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Summary
New premium lounges in Honolulu and Seattle will set a new standard of preflight comfort for guests traveling through the combined company’s two international hubs.
The nearly 13,000-square-foot Honolulu lounge is scheduled to open in the first half of 2028, soon after Alaska’s nearly 41,000-square-foot Seattle lounge complex opens its doors in late 2027.
Hawaiian Airlines this month started construction of its new premium lounge in Honolulu, marking the milestone with a traditional Hawaiian blessing for the future, nearly 13,000-square-foot space conveniently located at the entrance of the Daniel K. Inouye International Airport’s (HNL) Mauka Concourse.
The Hawaiian Airlines Lounge is a key investment under Alaska Air Group’s Alaska Accelerate strategy to build a more global, premium and diversified company. Through its Kahuʻewai Hawaiʻi Investment Plan, the company is committing more than $600 million to improve travel to, from and within the islands by modernizing airport spaces, upgrading technology and retrofitting Hawaiian Airlines aircraft interiors.
Inside our new Hawaiian Airlines Lounge in Honolulu, guests will experience our warm ho‘okipa in an elegant, relaxing space that celebrates Hawaiʻi’s culture and natural beauty. From the design and artwork to the food, amenities and service, every detail will evoke the islands and create a memorable start to the journey.”
Hawaiian hospitality comes to life in Honolulu
Set to open in the first half of 2028, the Hawaiian Airlines Lounge will welcome approximately 200 guests and offer an elevated standard of preflight comfort. It will expand the company’s existing HNL portfolio, which currently includes the Plumeria Lounge and six Premier Clubs across the islands. The new lounge also complements Hawaiian’s recently unveiled premium Leihōkū experience.
Guests visiting the Hawaiian Airlines Lounge will enjoy:
- Locally inspired food and beverages
- A signature local coffee experience
- A full-service bar featuring handcrafted cocktails
- Private workspaces and comfortable gathering areas
- Artwork and installations celebrating Hawaiʻi artists
- A design and guest experience that feels unmistakably Hawaiian Airlines
The new Honolulu lounge also reflects Hawaiian Airlines’ longstanding commitment to investing in Hawaiʻi with local partners. Architects Hawaii, the project’s architect of record, is contributing local expertise and deep understanding of Hawaiʻi; Gensler is bringing global hospitality design experience; and Nordic PCL Construction is providing local construction leadership and resources. Together, the partners are creating a modern premium environment that celebrates the culture, hospitality and natural beauty of the islands and feels authentically Hawaiian.
A Hawaiian blessing was held before the start of construction of the new Hawaiian Airlines Lounge in Honolulu.
The construction of the Mauka Lounge is an exciting opportunity for us to partner with Alaska and Hawaiian Airlines, Architects Hawaii, and Gensler to create a space that reflects the unique sense of place and hospitality that characterizes Hawaiʻi. We know the investment in the new lounge is our client’s commitment to enhancing the travel experience to Hawai‘i, so visitors will want to return. It’s particularly meaningful to help deliver a space that will serve both our local community and visitors in their travels for the many years to come.”
The new lounge is a key part of the company’s broader Kahu‘ewai Hawai’i Investment Plan that includes comprehensive upgrades to Hawaiian’s airport lobbies and gates across the islands, a premium interior retrofit of the Airbus A330 fleet, more modern web, app and airport technology for travelers, and exclusive deals for residents enrolled in Huaka‘i by Hawaiian within Atmos Rewards, in addition to sustainability and community investments. The plan is strengthening the Hawaiian Airlines brand and delivering greater value for guests, employees and the communities the combined company serves throughout Hawaiʻi.
A premium lounge experience takes shape in Seattle
At Seattle-Tacoma International Airport, construction is underway on Alaska Airlines’ nearly 41,000-square-foot lounge complex located in the newly expanded C Concourse. The space will bring two distinct experiences under one roof: a 500-seat Alaska Lounge and a 200-seat Aurora Lounge for Aurora Suites guests and eligible long-haul international travelers. The Aurora Lounge will be a key part of Alaska’s newly designed end-to-end guest experience unveiled last month to bring premium touches to every stage of the journey.
Scheduled to open in late 2027, the expansive lounge complex will be the largest lounge at SEA, among the biggest in the United States and will further strengthen Seattle’s role as Alaska Air Group’s global gateway. Designed to reflect the spirit of the Pacific Northwest, it will offer guests a variety of ways to relax, work and dine before their journey. Highlights will include:
- Outdoor patio space with a fireplace
- Private work pods and wellness spaces
- Multiple premium bar experiences
- A coffee lab and fresh pastry offerings
- A pizza oven and locally inspired food and beverage program
- Premium shower suites and elevated dining experiences in the Aurora Lounge
Designed by Gensler and being built by PCL Construction, the new SEA lounge complex continues a partnership that has supported Alaska Lounge projects in Seattle for more than a decade, including four previous builds and major renovations. This next chapter brings to life a destination designed around the evolving needs of domestic and international travelers.
A beam signing ceremony was held before the start of construction of the new Alaska Lounge in Seattle.
PCL is proud to be partnering with Alaska Airlines and Gensler to deliver Alaska’s first international lounge. From the outset, we’ve shared a vision of creating a space that reflects the quality, innovation and spirit of the Alaska brand while setting a new benchmark for the international travel experience at SEA. Through close collaboration and a commitment to excellence, we’re helping transform that vision into a destination that will welcome travelers from around the world and serve as a lasting gateway to the Pacific Northwest.”
Our new Lounges in Seattle and Honolulu reflect the vision of talented architects, designers, builders and airline teams working together to create spaces that are unmistakably Alaska and unmistakably Hawaiian. We’re grateful to partner with organizations that share our commitment to delivering exceptional guest experiences while honoring the unique character of Seattle and Hawaiʻi.”
The new Seattle lounge destination will be the largest in Alaska Airlines’ lounge network and will complement the airline’s three existing Lounges in Seattle. It joins Alaska’s growing portfolio of premium spaces, including the newly opened 14,000-square-foot Lounge in Portland and a new Lounge planned for San Diego in 2028.
About Alaska, Hawaiian and Horizon
Alaska Airlines, Hawaiian Airlines and Horizon Air are subsidiaries of Alaska Air Group, and McGee Air Services is a subsidiary of Alaska Airlines. We are a global airline with hubs in Seattle, Honolulu, Portland, Anchorage, Los Angeles, San Diego and San Francisco. We deliver remarkable care as we fly our guests to more than 140 destinations throughout North America, Latin America, Asia, the Pacific and Europe. Guests can book travel at alaskaair.com and hawaiianair.com. Alaska and Hawaiian are members of the oneworld© alliance. Members of our Atmos™ Rewards loyalty program can earn and redeem points with oneworld airlines and our additional global partners that serve over 1,100 worldwide destinations. Learn more about what’s happening at Alaska and Hawaiian at news.alaskaair.com. Alaska Air Group is traded on the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE) as “ALK.”