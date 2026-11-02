How Alaska Airlines leans into local at Alaska Lounges
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Summary
Travel writer Chris Dong takes readers inside Alaska Lounges, where signature comforts pair with design, food and drinks inspired by each destination.
From Portland’s forest-inspired space to regional touches in Seattle and Anchorage, each lounge reflects its surroundings while maintaining a distinctly Alaska Airlines feel.
At the Alaska Lounge at Portland International Airport (PDX), the best design feature may very well be what’s above you. Overhead is a Douglas fir lattice roof and a forest-like canopy of plants.
In fact, that greenery and timber cover the entire main terminal. Alaska intentionally left the lounge ceiling open to it, symbolizing how the carrier approaches lounge design. Instead of dropping the same box into every airport, the airline borrows from the place. In this case, it’s immersing travelers in a Pacific Northwest forest.
The local touches go beyond appearances, too. Whenever possible, what you eat and drink in the lounge comes from nearby, with coffee from a local roaster and beer from breweries across town.
I write about airport lounges worldwide and to me, Alaska Lounges share an ethos that feels comforting, familiar and distinct to the brand and place. Here’s how that plays out across the lounge network, including the ones I’ve personally visited in Portland, Anchorage and Seattle.
Portland International Airport’s recently renovated, world-class terminal.
Alaska’s Portland Lounge: a love letter to the Pacific Northwest
Portland’s main terminal, which opened in 2024, was one of the first U.S. airports designed to fully embrace biophilic design, an approach that builds indoor spaces around the natural world. Living trees and plants fill the hall, and dozens of skylights let daylight stream in.
The Alaska Lounge sits on a mezzanine right in the middle of it all. The roughly 14,000-square-foot space opened in June 2026, with glass partitions along its edge that look straight down into the terminal.
When I first entered at ground level, I passed a mural of Mount Hood, which artist Ben Butler crafted from layered wood. Upstairs, the timber roof felt close enough to touch, a bit like stepping into a treehouse.
Walnut slats create distinct spaces within the lounge, and signature Alaska Airlines blue and green provide a splash of color. From one of Alaska’s club chairs, I could see the airfield and forested Portland hills, framed by floor-to-ceiling windows.
Beyond the design, the amenities lean local, too. The coffee bar pours Stumptown, the Portland roaster, which makes a blend just for Alaska. Portland breweries are often on tap, including Backwoods and Hopworks. The kitchen also turns out a build-your-own crepe station at breakfast and a seasonal menu featuring a spring pea tortellini in lemon-herb cream later in the day.
The Alaska Lounge in Portland features design elements that celebrate Oregon and the greater Pacific Northwest, including a mural of Mount Hood (top photo), made of wood by artist Ben Butler.
Familiar design, regional touches
At every Alaska Lounge, expect a barista bar, Alaska’s Signature Loungers, earthy materials, decorative elements inspired by the Pacific Northwest and yes, its famous pancake machine. Even the lamps match: brass lanterns punched with tiny holes that throw amber light, at lounges in Portland, Seattle and Anchorage alike.
But there are also distinctly regional touches that make each one feel unique. The lounge in the North Satellite at Seattle-Tacoma International Airport (SEA) looks out over the runways to the Olympic Mountains, and a round fireplace sits at the center of the main seating area. At the espresso bar, baristas pull shots from Seattle’s own Caffè Umbria.
In Anchorage, weathered wood lines the Alaska Lounge check-in area, and the walls showcase work from Alaska-based artists. Coffee comes from Kaladi Brothers, an Anchorage roaster.
The same thinking is shaping what’s next. Alaska is building a two-level lounge of nearly 41,000 square feet at Seattle’s expanded C Concourse, due in late 2027. It will pair a main Alaska Lounge with a separate Aurora Lounge for long-haul business class travelers and other eligible guests, plus an outdoor patio with a fireplace.
In San Diego, a lounge of almost 14,000 square feet is in the works, with food and drinks drawn from the city.
Left image: The Alaska Lounge at LAX features artwork inspired by Southern California’s distinctive style and culture. Right image: At Alaska’s Portland Lounge, decorate brass lanterns flank lounge chairs that overlook the PDX runway.
How to make the most of an Alaska Lounge experience
Some airport lounges are worth arriving early for, and I’d certainly put the Alaska Lounge in Portland in that camp. In fact, I connected through Portland on my way home from Anchorage to Los Angeles just to spend time in this lounge and terminal.
The lounge strikes an ideal balance: spacious and airy, yet still cozy and calming. Here are a few of my other Alaska Lounge tips, no matter where in the network you go:
- Experience local. Baristas make espresso drinks to order, and they’re complimentary. In Portland, that means Stumptown. In Seattle, it’s Caffè Umbria. I’ve had excellent oat milk lattes at every Alaska Lounge I’ve visited. For beer fans, ask what’s on tap. It’s an easy way to taste the city before you leave it.
- Claim a lounger early. The Signature Loungers at each Alaska Lounge are my favorite spot to unwind, but they typically are snatched up fast. Many offer a direct line of sight to the airfield, and the chairs recline with a built-in footrest, so you can stretch out before your flight.
- Know your perks. If you hold the Atmos™ Rewards Summit Visa Infinite® card, ask for the Lounge Ambassador for the cardholder-exclusive cocktail.
All photos taken by Chris Dong