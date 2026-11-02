How Alaska Airlines leans into local at Alaska Lounges

At the Alaska Lounge at Portland International Airport (PDX), the best design feature may very well be what’s above you. Overhead is a Douglas fir lattice roof and a forest-like canopy of plants.

In fact, that greenery and timber cover the entire main terminal. Alaska intentionally left the lounge ceiling open to it, symbolizing how the carrier approaches lounge design. Instead of dropping the same box into every airport, the airline borrows from the place. In this case, it’s immersing travelers in a Pacific Northwest forest.

The local touches go beyond appearances, too. Whenever possible, what you eat and drink in the lounge comes from nearby, with coffee from a local roaster and beer from breweries across town.

I write about airport lounges worldwide and to me, Alaska Lounges share an ethos that feels comforting, familiar and distinct to the brand and place. Here’s how that plays out across the lounge network, including the ones I’ve personally visited in Portland, Anchorage and Seattle.