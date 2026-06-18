Minicucci in Italy: Ben’s five tips to make the most of a trip to Rome
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One of the best parts of traveling the world is getting to experience places and cultures through the food we eat and the drinks we have along the way. With our nonstop flight between Seattle and Rome, Alaska Airlines has unlocked your direct connection to Italy’s history, pace of life, and yes, some legendary pasta and wine.
Launching nonstop service to Rome was particularly special to me – Italy is in my blood and a big part of my identity. My parents were born about 150 miles southeast of Rome, in the province of Campobasso, and they immigrated to Canada in the 1950s, a decade before I was born. I grew up in a very Italian household. At home, we spoke the unique dialect of their tiny village, shared traditions and homemade meals, and celebrated our heritage with enormous pride.
After I received my engineering degree from the Royal Military College in Kingston, Ontario, I made my first trip to Campobasso to surprise my grandparents. I remember arriving in the village, jumping right into conversations with the locals and being proud of the double takes I’d gotten: They couldn’t believe this kid from Montreal was speaking their dialect. That trip really showed me the power that travel has in connecting people – across oceans, generations and cultures. All that to say, you can imagine how proud I was to share our heritage with my family and show them the ropes following Alaska’s inaugural flight from Seattle to Rome.
I encourage everyone, at least once in their life, to experience Rome, a place I deeply love. Here are a few things I always recommend for an authentic and iconic experience in Italy’s capital city.
Plan to walk – a lot
Rome is best experienced by foot, and some of the best moments you will be while walking around the city, navigating narrow alleys and exploring piazzas with the people you love.
Pack comfortable clothes and shoes because you will walk a lot and log some serious steps on the sampietrini – the basalt cobblestones that pave the historic streets (we topped more than 20,000 steps each day). My partner Miranda would also encourage bringing a jacket or scarf in case you need to cover your shoulders while visiting the historic churches or the Vatican.
Start your day with espresso – and keep it simple
If you love coffee, there is great espresso everywhere in Rome. If you are ordering a shot, you can stand right there at the counter and make it quick. Or grab a table and enjoy the experience: take in the aromas of the roasted beans and steamed milk, listen to the Italians sharing chiacchiera (small talk), and watch the baristas do their masterful work.
Another tip: Italian culture reserves milk-based drinks, like the cappuccino, for the morning – not in the afternoon. Never order a cappuccino after 11 a.m. as it’s said to be bad for your digestion. If you need a pick-me-up later in the day, go with espresso.
Always make time for gelato
Gelato is definitely part of the Rome experience. Look for places with simple ingredients, metal storage containers, and natural colors. Italy is known for some amazing flavors that are nods to their rich agriculture (think: stracciatella, pistachio, hazelnut). For me, I love the simplicity of a rich vanilla. Gelato isn’t something to overthink. Savor the ingredients, explore different shops and flavors with curiosity, and make gelato an excuse to cool off and take a leisurely break.
See the big sites early
Save iconic places like the Trevi Fountain and the outside of the Colosseum for the early morning hours, like 6 a.m. You’ll avoid the crowds and it’s much quieter, so you’ll get a completely different perspective.
If I could only go to one monument in Rome, it would be the Colosseum. It’s an enormous structure, with arches and walkways made of stone and concrete. Every time I go, I try to look at it through my engineering lens and work out questions like, how does something built 2,000 years ago still stand today? The Colosseum was crafted deliberately and with discipline, strong fundamentals, and longevity in mind – much like how I think of Alaska and our future as a global carrier with a strong foundation.
Head just off the main streets for meals
Almost always, the best food is just a block or two away from the city’s busiest areas on a random side street. There, you’ll find smaller, family-run restaurants where the pace is slower, and the food is its own unique experience. And don’t judge a book by its cover: sometimes these mom-and-pop spots may not look like much, but they could offer the best eating and drinking you will ever encounter. Another tip: try to go where the Italians go and trust the places that have a lot of them!
Putting it all in perspective
Rome is an important step in our company’s future and the beginning of our expansion into Europe. We’re enormously proud to connect our guests to these incredible places and be the carrier that gives them an unforgettable travel experience while exploring the places and the people they love.
At Alaska, we’re building something that lasts, and we’re just getting started. We’re grateful to have you with us on this journey. Andiamo – let’s go!
Want more tips? Look no further than our fantastic employees
I can’t forget my favorite piece of travel advice: ask our employees for their travel tips. They are the tried-and-true experts who spend their spare time traveling around the globe and experiencing the destinations we serve – and beyond. We also collected their favorite tips and created a special Rome travel guide.