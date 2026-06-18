Minicucci in Italy: Ben’s five tips to make the most of a trip to Rome

One of the best parts of traveling the world is getting to experience places and cultures through the food we eat and the drinks we have along the way. With our nonstop flight between Seattle and Rome, Alaska Airlines has unlocked your direct connection to Italy’s history, pace of life, and yes, some legendary pasta and wine.

Launching nonstop service to Rome was particularly special to me – Italy is in my blood and a big part of my identity. My parents were born about 150 miles southeast of Rome, in the province of Campobasso, and they immigrated to Canada in the 1950s, a decade before I was born. I grew up in a very Italian household. At home, we spoke the unique dialect of their tiny village, shared traditions and homemade meals, and celebrated our heritage with enormous pride.