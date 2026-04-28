Benvenuti! Alaska Airlines launches historic first nonstop flight between Seattle and Rome

International upgrades are part of the experience for Alaska’s most loyal guests – the only US airline to offer this loyalty benefit. Atmos Titanium members and one companion on the same reservation will now be eligible for space-available, day-of-departure upgrades into international business class Suites and our lie-flat product on flights between Asia, Europe and Oceania. In addition, Atmos status holders may apply their upgrade certificates to access business class across Alaska’s global network.

And don’t forget that access to Alaska’s network of lounges and oneworld partner lounges worldwide is available to guests seated in international business class Suites, as well as oneworld Sapphire and Emerald members traveling in any cabin.

Alaska’s commitment to caring service extends throughout the cabin, ensuring every guest enjoys the airline’s signature hospitality, no matter where they sit. International Premium Class guests will enjoy extra legroom and a curated amenity kit, while complimentary meals, plush blankets and pillows are offered in both International Premium Class and the Main Cabin.

To learn more about Alaska’s full international long-haul guest experience, click here.