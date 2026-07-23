Four ways to experience Italy with Alaska Airlines’ seasonal Rome service

Italy isn’t a huge country. Rome is often the starting point, but you don’t have to go far from the Eternal City to land somewhere that looks and feels nothing like it. An hour or two by train or car, and you’re in the quaintest hillside town you’ve ever seen, or out on a remote beach soaking in the turquoise Mediterranean.

It’s no wonder travelers come from all over. Whatever your group and whatever the budget, Italy has a version that fits. A few simple days in Florence sipping vino can be just as satisfying as a luxurious getaway down the Amalfi Coast. Come solo, as a couple or three generations deep and stay in a countryside villa.

The hard part, at least from the Pacific Northwest, used to be getting there. That all changed this spring, when Alaska Airlines became the first carrier to fly nonstop from Seattle to Rome. The Boeing 787 Dreamliner that flies the route has three cabin experiences, so even the seat can match your travel style — the Main Cabin, Premium Class for a bit more room, or a lie-flat international Business Class Suite up front.

Here’s how every traveler, including Atmos™ Rewards members, can approach their next trip to Italy: