Four ways to experience Italy with Alaska Airlines’ seasonal Rome service
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Italy isn’t a huge country. Rome is often the starting point, but you don’t have to go far from the Eternal City to land somewhere that looks and feels nothing like it. An hour or two by train or car, and you’re in the quaintest hillside town you’ve ever seen, or out on a remote beach soaking in the turquoise Mediterranean.
It’s no wonder travelers come from all over. Whatever your group and whatever the budget, Italy has a version that fits. A few simple days in Florence sipping vino can be just as satisfying as a luxurious getaway down the Amalfi Coast. Come solo, as a couple or three generations deep and stay in a countryside villa.
The hard part, at least from the Pacific Northwest, used to be getting there. That all changed this spring, when Alaska Airlines became the first carrier to fly nonstop from Seattle to Rome. The Boeing 787 Dreamliner that flies the route has three cabin experiences, so even the seat can match your travel style — the Main Cabin, Premium Class for a bit more room, or a lie-flat international Business Class Suite up front.
Here’s how every traveler, including Atmos™ Rewards members, can approach their next trip to Italy:
[Editor’s note: Alaska Airlines’ 2026 seasonal service between Seattle and Rome operates daily through Oct. 23.]
Italy for budget travelers
Where to go: Rome, then Florence
Mode of transportation: Train
Atmos Rewards tip: Use points to book a Main Cabin or Saver Fare
You don’t need to spend a huge amount to have a great few days in and around Rome. For the more cost-conscious traveler, book an Alaska Saver fare, wander the Eternal City for a few days and then jump on the fast train to Florence— it’s only about 90 minutes and as little as 15 euros if you book ahead.
Eat where the locals eat, a little off the main drag, and you’ll pay less than what you would near the big sights. Drink the refreshing tap water from the street fountains (called nasoni), take your espresso standing at the bar (it’s cheaper than sitting at a table) and let your aperitivo turn into dinner to save some bucks. A lot of the best stuff, like wandering Rome’s Villa Borghese gardens or the view from Piazzale Michelangelo in Florence, doesn’t cost anything at all.
Italy for luxury travelers
Where to go: Rome, then the Amalfi Coast
Mode of transportation: Private driver
Atmos Rewards tip: Lean into your status for upgrades and exclusive perks
Spend a couple of days around the Spanish Steps, arguably Rome’s most glamorous area, where Via Condotti runs past high-end boutiques. Do a private tour of the Vatican.
Then, head south to the Amalfi Coast, with its postcard-perfect pastel buildings, all situated on a dramatic cliff. Le Sirenuse is an iconic hotel pick in Positano, a family-run summer home turned hotel, with a Michelin-starred restaurant and a rooftop champagne bar.
The coastal roads here have plenty of hairpin turns, so if you want to truly soak in the view (and not white-knuckle it), splurge on hiring a driver. The journey to get there should also be comfortable — fly up front in Alaska’s international Business Class Suites so you arrive fully rested. Suites guests get a lie-flat bed and chic amenities inflight, as well as a private check-in area in Seattle. (A concierge will walk you straight to your own security entrance, plus first-on boarding and Lounge access.)
Italy for experiential travelers
Where to go: Rome, then the Maremma region
Mode of transportation: Rental car
Atmos Rewards tip: Redeem or earn points when booking an Alaska Vacations package
If you decide to leave Rome for Tuscany and want to skip the crowds, head for the area where Romans go for their own weekend getaways. The Maremma, where Tuscany meets the coast, has lovely beaches, hot springs, hillside towns and a lot fewer tour buses. It’s an easy drive from the city, about 90 minutes north.
Right outside the charming medieval town of Capalbio, stay overnight at the farmhouse Locanda Rossa, where the restaurant serves its own house-made olive oil.
The real perk of a rental car is the freedom to take it all at your own pace (and stop whenever you see a gelato spot). Take a scenic meander to Porto Ercole, including an aperitivo at the cliffside hotel Il Pellicano. Then, take the coastline to L’Oste Dispensa, near Orbetello, for fresh seafood and a sunset over the lagoon.
Italy for multi-generational travelers
Where to go: Rome, then the Umbrian countryside
Mode of transportation: Rental van
Atmos Rewards tip: Earn points on family expenses with an Atmos™ Rewards Visa® card
Stay in Rome at a hotel with apartment-style rooms, like Trianon Borgo Pio. However, traveling with the whole family is a lot easier in a house than a hotel, so after the Eternal City, Umbria is ideal for the entire crew. It’s rustic and rural and full of olive groves — a more muted version of Tuscany right next door. Best of all, you’re still not far, only about two hours from Rome.
Rent a stone farmhouse with a pool on Alaska Vacations and enough rooms that everyone gets their own space. Let the days move slowly. When you feel like getting out, the hill towns of Assisi or Orvieto are quick drives away.