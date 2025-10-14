Long-haul leisure: My experience jet-setting with Alaska and Hawaiian’s premium offerings
Summary
Travel writer Ali Wunderman experienced our nonstop Seattle-Seoul service, now operating five times weekly on our Boeing 787-9 Dreamliner.
The author shares her journey with Alaska Airlines and Hawaiian Airlines, highlighting her favorite moments of elevated comfort — from unwinding in our lie-flat suites to enjoying the spaciousness of extra legroom.
If you’ve only got a weekend to experience Seoul, you want every minute — and every mile — to pull its weight. That’s how to squeeze a two-day micro-adventure out of a journey on Hawaiian Airlines: stretch out in spacious Extra Comfort seats (soon to be renamed Premium Class) on the outbound flight and treat myself to luxurious lie-flat Business Class suites on the way back home. You’ll land ready to hit the ground running, leaving time to rest on the flight back across the Pacific.
On Sept. 12, I was lucky enough to board Alaska Airlines and Hawaiian Airlines’ inaugural nonstop flight from Seattle to Seoul for a whirlwind 48-hour birthday trip, trying out their premium offerings along the way.
My journey began at Seattle-Tacoma International Airport, where the energy of the airport was vibrating with excitement for this new route. I first stopped by the Alaska Lounge, the entrance to which was decorated with beautiful white orchids, inviting travelers inside to take in the view and sample Korean cuisine like beef gochujang and kimchi fried rice. I grabbed a plate and sat by the tarmac-facing window, watching the Boeing 787 Dreamliner getting prepped for its day in the spotlight.
A celebratory gate event welcomed passengers on my flight and others to enjoy K-Pop dances, speeches from company leaders, and an emotional Native Hawaiian blessing that got me extremely excited to get on board.
Outbound with extra legroom, a small luxury that goes a long way
I found my spot at 23A, an Extra Comfort seat that got me on board early and offered a few precious inches of additional space, a noticeable upgrade on a nearly 12-hour flight. I immediately plugged my phone into the USB-C port and played with the dimming Dreamliner windows until I hit the right hue. I stowed the thick fleece blanket and pillow for later, noticing it was a many steps in quality above the average airplane linen.
A flight attendant came through the cabin before takeoff to hand out amenity kits that included a dental pack, well-functioning earbud headphones and a sleep mask (among other goodies).
My plan was to stay awake for the duration of the flight, as we would be arriving in Seoul during the evening and holding out on sleep always helps me with adjusting to different time zones. Fortunately, my chatty seatmates made this possible: initially strangers, we quickly became friends by competing in rounds of ‘2048’, a puzzle available in the seat-back entertainment, and watching a movie together by pressing play on our respective screens at the exact same time.
Although I didn’t end up sleeping, the seat’s recline would have been more than enough to accommodate a deep snooze. When my seatmates were otherwise occupied, I opted to read a book and found the reading light above to be directed enough to help me see clearly without bothering those around me. It’s clear that thoughtful consideration went into the design.
The first meal that came by was dinner, offering a choice between Korean cuisine and a European pasta dish. To celebrate the moment, I picked the most obvious option — bulgogi chicken, a popular Korean dish, and spinach with rice, which was delicious. For my second meal, served closer to landing, I opted for tteokbokki with cheese (rice cake in a spicy sauce) alongside fresh fruits and a Honolulu cookie. Between meals, the crew served a snack of a small chicken sandwich and offered water frequently.
When we deplaned, I felt thoroughly ready for my two-day exploration of South Korea’s capital city.
The return flight: Resting in lie-flat leisure
After packing multiple days’ worth of travel into only two, I knew returning in Hawaiian Airlines’ Business Class suite was the right move. I arrived early at Incheon Airport, as it’s worth exploring airy halls, museum-grade exhibits and seriously good food abound. As a Business Class passenger, I was able to enjoy the oneworld Alliance Lounge, making myself a bowl of Korean noodle soup for one last sampling of the local cuisine.
Boarding was a breezy affair, my ticket allowing me to be one of the first passengers to board. I nested up in 4A, a lie-flat window seat at the left side of the aircraft’s 1-2-1 cabin configuration. As I was traveling alone, I appreciated the opportunity for additional privacy.
With slippers immediately available and socks handed out upon request, I swapped my footwear before boarding was finished. After spending all day racing around Seoul, this little change had a big impact, helping me relax into the nine-plus-hour flight ahead. Like my outbound journey, I stowed the heavy blanket, mattress pad and pillow in the footwell, knowing I would be making good use of them soon.
The amenity kit also doubled as a cute wristlet, and flight attendants passed out most of the goodies ala carte-style. I recommend the hydrating face mist, especially if you’ve been indulging in South Korea’s incredible skincare products and experiences during your trip. I appreciated this sustainable approach, as I’m sure many amenity kit items end up in the trash if the passenger didn’t want this or that.
Before takeoff, the Hawaiian Airlines captain tells us about the normal details to expect from the flight, including a weather report from Honolulu, which made the passengers chuckle. “Making a correction – we’re headed to Seattle,” he said, coming back on the PA. “Sorry, old habits.”
Once in the air, I ordered a glass of POG, the class Hawaiʻi juice drink blending passion fruit, orange and guava. The dinner menu included an option from the Islands, but my palate remained firmly in Korea, so I ordered the tteokgalbi (beef patties) alongside steamed white rice and a miso and cabbage soup, recipes designed by husband-and-wife team Chef Wade Ueoka and Chef Michelle Karr-Ueoka.
With seven hours left before touchdown in Seattle, I took part in the ultimate experience of being a business class passenger: I laid my seat all the way flat and took a much-needed deep sleep, waking just before it was time to land – refreshed and reminded of how the Dreamliner lives up to its name.