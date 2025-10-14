Long-haul leisure: My experience jet-setting with Alaska and Hawaiian’s premium offerings

My plan was to stay awake for the duration of the flight, as we would be arriving in Seoul during the evening and holding out on sleep always helps me with adjusting to different time zones. Fortunately, my chatty seatmates made this possible: initially strangers, we quickly became friends by competing in rounds of ‘2048’, a puzzle available in the seat-back entertainment, and watching a movie together by pressing play on our respective screens at the exact same time.

Although I didn’t end up sleeping, the seat’s recline would have been more than enough to accommodate a deep snooze. When my seatmates were otherwise occupied, I opted to read a book and found the reading light above to be directed enough to help me see clearly without bothering those around me. It’s clear that thoughtful consideration went into the design.

The first meal that came by was dinner, offering a choice between Korean cuisine and a European pasta dish. To celebrate the moment, I picked the most obvious option — bulgogi chicken, a popular Korean dish, and spinach with rice, which was delicious. For my second meal, served closer to landing, I opted for tteokbokki with cheese (rice cake in a spicy sauce) alongside fresh fruits and a Honolulu cookie. Between meals, the crew served a snack of a small chicken sandwich and offered water frequently.

When we deplaned, I felt thoroughly ready for my two-day exploration of South Korea’s capital city.