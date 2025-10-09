Main Cabin, First Class and Premium: Oh my! Introducing your seat options on board our aircraft
Boeing 737 First Class
As we continue to combine Alaska Airlines and Hawaiian Airlines into one operation – while maintaining the unique identity of each brand – we’re also streamlining the booking experience across platforms. This means that whether you receive POG onboard with an “aloha” or a signature fruit and cheese platter with a “welcome onboard,” you can rest assured that we have a cabin and seat for every kind of traveler.
Our booking systems are being integrated to make travel across the combined network seamless. It will all come together next spring, but you’ll start to see some changes soon for travel booked April 2026 and beyond.
We’re taking this opportunity to introduce (or reintroduce, if you’re a pro) all your seat options on board each of our aircraft. There’s something new for everyone, even if you know our seats like the back of your hand.
First Class and Business Lie-Flat
If your trip has you crossing an ocean and more, you are likely to have the option of a seat in one of our lie-flat cabins. Both the Hawaiian Airlines Airbus A330 and Alaska Airlines Boeing 787 fleets both offer an elevated experience, allowing you to lie back and stretch out. The 787 Dreamliners go even further with added comfort before takeoff, including 34 enclosed suites, direct aisle access, 18” HD monitors and wireless charging — making that trip to Seoul or London a breeze.
Lie-flat cabin passengers also enjoy access to our network of Alaska Lounges, The Plumeria Lounge in Honolulu and select partner locations through our oneworld and global partners.
First Class
When you’re flying on one of our narrowbody aircraft (Alaska Airlines 737s/E175s or Hawaiian Airlines A321s/717s), we offer a First Class cabin that provides spacious seating, complimentary meals and beverages, two free checked bags and complimentary Lounge access for select flights greater than 2,000 miles.* While sitting comfortably with expansive legroom, you’ll be cared for by a dedicated flight attendant and will be able to board and deplane first.
Visit our Alaska Lounge page for complete rules and access policies.
*Guests must be flying on a paid or award First Class ticket.
Premium Class
For fans of Hawaiian Airlines’ Extra Comfort seats, you’re in luck. Starting with flights departing in April, Extra Comfort will be rebranded to “Premium Class.” It’s the same extra leg room you know and love with more perks. Premium Class guests can look forward to complimentary cocktails, beer and wine – in addition to up to 4” more legroom.
Aligning our cabins and seat names across Hawaiian and Alaska helps take the guesswork out of flying. You’ll know exactly what to expect on board — no matter which airline you’re on — with consistent comfort, benefits and service from takeoff to touchdown.
This change will be reflected in the system starting October 14 for flights departing on or after April 22, 2026.
Main Cabin Preferred
Value your time and being able to deplane quickly? Main Cabin Preferred seating may be right up your alley. These seat selections are found in the front half of the aircraft and allow maximum flexibility so you can get your vacation started the minute you land.
Main Cabin
Our award-winning classic, Main Cabin seating gives you the Alaska Airlines and Hawaiian Airlines experience you’ve come to rely on. The ability to select a seat, a no-charge carry-on and Atmos Rewards points for your trip make this cabin a steady choice for every traveler.
Saver Fare
Travelers looking for a deal on Alaska Airlines have been fans of the Saver Fare for years. These tickets offer our lowest fares but still come with select benefits, including no carry-on bag fee, and a seat assignment within 24 hours from departure. Hawaiian Airlines’ Main Cabin Basic option will transition to Saver Fare in April, offering guests a more flexible and seamless experience.
With Saver Fare, guests who cancel at least 14 days before departure will receive a 50% credit toward future travel, and same-day confirmed changes will be available for a fee — aligning more closely with Alaska’s generous changeability policies.
Finding the right seat for you
Now that you know which cabin best fits your travel style, get ready for even more flexibility when booking on alaskaair.com. Soon, you’ll see pricing per seat — an option that lets you choose the seat you want at the price that works for you (a tool Hawaiian guests are familiar with!). Prefer a window or aisle? Go for it. Don’t mind sitting in the middle? You might save a little extra. It’s all about giving you more choice to customize your journey.
You’ll start to see these changes on alaskaair.com and hawaiianairlines.com over the next week when you’re booking travel for April 2026 and beyond. As you’re planning that spring break trip, consider trying a different cabin than you’re used to!