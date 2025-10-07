Seoul-searching: How I spent 48 hours in South Korea’s capital city

At nearly 10 million people, Seoul is a large metropolis, but many of the major sights are centrally located.

I got my bearings by taking the Namsan Cable Car (15,000 won for an adult return ticket at the time of my visit) up to the N Seoul Tower, where I took in the view of the city skyline. Although traveling alone, visiting on my birthday seemed an appropriate time to make an addition to the famous Locks of Love on the roof terrace.

Descending the Namsan summit, I made my way across the Han River to the glitzy Gangnam neighborhood to explore the futuristic, eye-catching Starfield Library in the middle of COEX Central Plaza. This free experience is beloved by bibliophiles and makes for a great photo on social media – you will probably notice quite a few people visiting for the latter reason.

It was tough to choose a dinner location with so many great options, from internationally ranked tasting menus to traditional yakiniq, or barbecue, so ultimately, I opted for a blend of both. I opted to dine in the chic Itaewon neighborhood enjoying a seven-course grilled beef-centric meal at the intimate Hue 135, where tender meat is grilled right in front of the guest by an expert chef. Upon learning I was flying home the next day, the staff gifted me their signature beef jerky for the journey.