Alaska and Hawaiian increase seasonal Hawai‘i flying with new Honolulu-Boise and Honolulu-Spokane service, along with adjustments to South Pacific network  

Alaska Airlines, Inc., which includes Alaska Airlines and Hawaiian Airlines, today announced expanded seasonal service, including new nonstop flights between Honolulu (HNL) and Boise (BOI) and Spokane (GEG), as well as increased service between Honolulu and Las Vegas (LAS). As part of these seasonal network adjustments, designed to align capacity with evolving travel demand, Hawaiian will not resume its three-times-weekly seasonal Honolulu-Auckland service.

Beginning in mid-December, Alaska Airlines will be the only carrier to connect Honolulu with Boise and Spokane, expanding access between Hawaiʻi and the Pacific Northwest and Mountain West — regions with strong and growing demand for Island travel.

Both routes, operated with an Alaska Airlines-branded Boeing 737 MAX aircraft, will offer the only nonstop service between these markets and Hawaiʻi, with convenient onward connections to Neighbor Island destinations. Demand from both Boise and Spokane has been particularly strong during the winter and early spring seasons, with a significant portion of travelers continuing to islands beyond Oʻahu.