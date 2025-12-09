Alaska Airlines is now selling tickets for new nonstop flights between Seattle and London Heathrow on Boeing 787 Dreamliner aircraft

Atmos™ Rewards, our award-winning loyalty program, is designed to deliver more choice, more rewards and more global access than ever before to our members. Intercontinental flights earn big points: 1 point and 1 status point for each mile flown. (Points can be redeemed for flights, hotels and more, and status points track progress toward status levels and milestones.) Later in 2026, members can choose how they earn based on distance traveled, price paid or segments flown – whichever works best for them.

Plus, Atmos Titanium status holders will receive complimentary lie-flat upgrades on our intercontinental routes on the day of departure, beginning in spring 2026, subject to availability. We’re the only airline loyalty program to offer this upgrade type without requiring a certificate or points.

Our new Atmos™ Rewards Summit Visa Infinite® card is designed for the global traveler. Cardholders earn 3 points for every $1 spent on all eligible foreign purchases, and that’s in addition to earning 3 points for every $1 spent on eligible Alaska Airlines and Hawaiian Airlines purchases. Plus, earn 1 status point for every $2 spent on eligible purchases, making the card the fastest path to earning status. A key benefit: A 25,000-point Global Companion Award that’s earned after qualifying purchases on a new account and annually after each card anniversary – cardholders can redeem it for up to 25,000 points off a companion award ticket.