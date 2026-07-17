Travel to Iceland: How to have a responsible adventure in Reykjavík and beyond

Iceland has been a go-to destination for me for over a decade, so I was thrilled that Alaska Airlines launched a new seasonal nonstop service from Seattle to Reykjavík. It was a quick morning flight from my home airport of San Francisco to the Pacific Northwest, then only seven hours from wheels-up to the land of fire and ice.

On my flight over, a flight attendant named Holly announced to the cabin that her sister was on board. Eight years earlier, the two had taken a sister trip to Iceland, and now Holly was working her first transatlantic service with her sister in the cabin. The story felt fitting for Iceland, a country made for people who love to travel and choose to go places that reward them for it.

This August, a total solar eclipse will also pass exclusively over western Iceland, and tens of thousands of people are expected on a peninsula whose largest town has 1,000 residents.