Alaska Airlines and Hawaiian Airlines expand global network with new nonstop service connecting Seattle with Osaka and Papeete
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Summary
Osaka, Japan and Papeete, Tahiti, French Polynesia, become the eighth and ninth long-haul intercontinental routes added to Alaska Airlines and Hawaiian Airlines’ growing global network from Seattle and advance Alaska Accelerate, the company’s mission to connect the Pacific Northwest with more destinations around the world.
The combined airline will offer the only nonstop service between Seattle and Osaka and Papeete, with Hawaiian Airlines serving the routes beginning next spring.
Guests traveling aboard Hawaiian Airlines Airbus’ A330 fleet will enjoy the signature Hawaiian hospitality they know and love, paired with a premium experience, including free Starlink Wi-Fi for Atmos™ Rewards members, thanks to T-Mobile.
To celebrate the two new routes, the airline is offering special introductory round-trip Main Cabin fares to both destinations, subject to availability.
Alaska Airlines and Hawaiian Airlines are broadening its global network with new year-round, nonstop service between Seattle and Osaka, Japan, and Papeete, Tahiti, French Polynesia, bringing two new international destinations within easy reach of guests across the continental U.S.
The airline will offer the only nonstop service between Seattle-Tacoma International Airport (SEA) and Osaka (KIX) and Papeete (PPT) when the routes launch next spring, with convenient connections from cities across Alaska Airlines and Hawaiian Airlines’ combined network. In celebration of the new routes, the airline is offering special introductory fares to both destinations. Starting today through Oct. 26, round-trip Main Cabin fares from Seattle start at $999 to Papeete and $1,199 to Osaka, subject to availability. Tickets are on sale now at alaskaair.com and hawaiianairlines.com. All new routes are subject to government approval. Terms and conditions apply.
We are building an airline that connects the Pacific Northwest to more of the world and we know our guests will be excited to have convenient access to Osaka and Papeete from Seattle. We’re just getting started, with more international destinations on the horizon as we grow as the leading global airline on the West Coast.”
The routes advance Alaska Accelerate, a long-term plan designed to evolve into a more global, premium and diversified airline, including transforming Seattle into a global gateway serving at least 15 long-haul intercontinental destinations by 2030. Osaka and Papeete join the airline’s growing Seattle long-haul network, including London, Tokyo, Seoul, Rome and Reykjavík as well as newly announced nonstop routes to Athens and Paris. Alaska’s main hub in Seattle is already the largest airline hub on the West Coast, serving 103 nonstop destinations across North America.
For years, Hawaiian Airlines has connected Honolulu with Osaka and Papeete, and now the airline will expand its reach to both cities from Seattle. By serving these destinations from Honolulu and Seattle, Hawaiian will create even more opportunities for guests across the combined network to explore Asia and Oceania. The Seattle global expansion complements Hawaiian Airlines’ international service from Honolulu — Alaska’s second-largest hub — to Tokyo and Osaka, and destinations across Oceania including Pago Pago, Rarotonga, Papeete, and Sydney.
Both routes will be served on Hawaiian Airlines Airbus A330 aircraft, offering a comfortable, premium widebody experience for long-haul flying, including lie-flat business class Suites and free high-speed Starlink Wi-Fi, alongside the airline’s signature onboard hospitality.
Seattle to Osaka, Japan
Beginning May 14, 2027, the airline’s new, four-times-weekly nonstop service between Seattle and Osaka offers convenient connections between Japan and destinations across Alaska’s expansive domestic network, including the shortest connecting path to Osaka from many points across the network. Known for its celebrated food culture, bustling business scene and central location in Japan’s Kansai region, Osaka offers guests access to a wider region that includes Kyoto, Nara and Kobe.
Hawaiian Airlines has served Osaka from Honolulu since 2011, fostering a longstanding connection between Hawai‘i and Japan. Hawaiian will continue to serve the route, giving guests the flexibility to travel nonstop from Seattle or connect through Honolulu.
We are delighted to welcome the launch of Alaska Airlines’ new Seattle service. We are especially pleased that Kansai International Airport has been selected as the airline’s third destination in Asia. Kansai Airports has been working to expand its network to North America, and we are truly grateful and delighted to welcome Alaska Airlines, whose service to KIX we have long looked forward to. We hope that this new nonstop connection between Kansai and Seattle will further strengthen both tourism and business ties between Kansai and North America.”
Seattle to Papeete, Tahiti
Located in French Polynesia on the island of Tahiti, Papeete is a gateway to the region’s islands featuring dramatic volcanic landscapes and stunning beaches. The new nonstop service will operate three times a week starting June 11, 2027, and will offer guests convenient one-stop access from across the U.S., including some cities that currently require two or more stops to reach Tahiti. The combined airline will also be the only U.S. airline with same-day connections from Papeete to Bora Bora and Moorea, allowing guests to reach these popular islands without an overnight stop in Tahiti.
Hawaiian Airlines first began serving Papeete from Honolulu in 1987, bringing together Hawai‘i with French Polynesia for nearly four decades. With Hawaiian continuing its Honolulu to Papeete service, guests will have even more options for reaching Tahiti, whether traveling directly from Seattle or connecting through Honolulu.
The new Hawaiian Airlines-branded Seattle–Papeete route will operate as flight AS987, a nod to French Polynesia’s five-digit postal codes that begin with 987.
As Hawaiian Airlines celebrates 40 years of connecting Hawai‘i and French Polynesia, Tahiti Tourisme is pleased to welcome this new milestone in our shared Pacific story. The integration of Hawaiian Airlines into Alaska Airlines’ extensive network creates new opportunities to connect a broader and more diverse range of North American travelers with The Islands of Tahiti. Beyond greater connectivity, this new service is an invitation to discover Tahiti itself, a vibrant cultural capital, and to explore the remarkable diversity of our five archipelagos, including islands beyond our best-known destinations.”
Through the airline’s expanded partnership with Air Tahiti, guests will have access to convenient same-day connections to Rarotonga, adding more opportunities to travel between Seattle and the Cook Islands alongside Hawaiian Airlines’ weekly nonstop service between Honolulu and the South Pacific island.
A superior premium experience
Guests traveling between Seattle and Osaka or Papeete will fly aboard a Hawaiian Airlines-branded A330 aircraft and can look forward to a premium guest experience, including:
- Ultra-fast Starlink Wi-Fi, complimentary thanks to T-Mobile for Atmos Rewards members
- Spacious, lie-flat business class Suites seating, with pre-departure beverages, mid-flight snack and multicourse dining featuring chef-curated Asia-Pacific cuisine
- Travel amenity kits in partnership with the Hawaiʻi lifestyle brand Noho Home for guests seated in the Suites experience and Premium Class
- Nearly 200 new releases and classic movies, and more than 500 TV shows to stay entertained
- Dedicated check-in and Alaska Lounge access for Suites guests traveling through Seattle-Tacoma International Airport
As Alaska Airlines and Hawaiian Airlines continue to invest in the guest experience, Hawaiian’s A330 fleet is set to receive new interiors beginning in 2028, bringing an enhanced onboard experience to long-haul journeys. The refresh will include investments in more modern, premium seating, a full cabin retrofit, and onboard products and amenities.
|City pair
|Aircraft
|Start date
|Departure
|Arrival
|Frequency
|Seattle (SEA) – Osaka (KIX)
|A330-200
|May 14, 2027
|12:10 p.m.
|4 p.m.
|4x weekly (Mon., Wed., Fri., Sun.), year-round
|Osaka (KIX) - Seattle (SEA)
|A330-200
|May 15, 2027
|6 p.m.
|12:20 p.m.
|4x weekly (Mon., Tue., Thu., Sat.), year-round
|Seattle (SEA) - Papeete (PPT)
|A330-200
|June 11, 2027
|11:55 p.m.
|7:20 a.m.
|3x weekly (Wed. Fri., Sat.), year-round
|Papeete (PPT) - Seattle (SEA)
|A330-200
|June 12, 2027
|5 p.m.
|6 a.m.
|3x weekly (Thur., Sat., Sun.), year-round
Schedules subject to change and government approval
Frequently asked questions
Is there a nonstop flight from Seattle to Osaka, Japan?
Yes. Beginning May 14, 2027, Hawaiian Airlines will offer year-round nonstop service between Seattle (SEA) and Osaka (KIX), operating four times a week.
Is there a nonstop flight from Seattle to Tahiti?
Yes. Beginning June 11, 2027, Hawaiian Airlines will offer year-round nonstop service between Seattle (SEA) and Papeete, Tahiti (PPT), operating three times a week. The route will be served by Hawaiian Airlines and will provide convenient access to French Polynesia, including same-day connections to Bora Bora and Moorea.
What aircraft will Alaska Airlines and Hawaiian Airlines use for its Seattle flights to Osaka and Papeete?
The new Seattle-Osaka and Seattle-Papeete routes will be served by Hawaiian Airlines, aboard its Airbus A330 fleet. Guests can enjoy lie-flat Business Class Suites, Starlink Wi-Fi complimentary to Atmos Rewards Members thanks to T-Mobile, and Hawaiian’s signature hospitality.
About Alaska, Hawaiian and Horizon
Alaska Airlines, Hawaiian Airlines and Horizon Air are subsidiaries of Alaska Air Group, and McGee Air Services is a subsidiary of Alaska Airlines. We are a global airline with hubs in Seattle, Honolulu, Portland, Anchorage, Los Angeles, San Diego and San Francisco. We deliver remarkable care as we fly our guests to more than 140 destinations throughout North America, Latin America, Asia, the Pacific and Europe. Guests can book travel at alaskaair.com and hawaiianair.com. Alaska and Hawaiian are members of the oneworld© alliance. Members of our Atmos™ Rewards loyalty program can earn and redeem points with oneworld airlines and our additional global partners that serve over 1,100 worldwide destinations. Learn more about what’s happening at Alaska and Hawaiian at news.alaskaair.com. Alaska Air Group is traded on the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE) as “ALK.”