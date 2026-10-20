Alaska Airlines and Hawaiian Airlines expand global network with new nonstop service connecting Seattle with Osaka and Papeete

Alaska Airlines and Hawaiian Airlines are broadening its global network with new year-round, nonstop service between Seattle and Osaka, Japan, and Papeete, Tahiti, French Polynesia, bringing two new international destinations within easy reach of guests across the continental U.S.

The airline will offer the only nonstop service between Seattle-Tacoma International Airport (SEA) and Osaka (KIX) and Papeete (PPT) when the routes launch next spring, with convenient connections from cities across Alaska Airlines and Hawaiian Airlines’ combined network. In celebration of the new routes, the airline is offering special introductory fares to both destinations. Starting today through Oct. 26, round-trip Main Cabin fares from Seattle start at $999 to Papeete and $1,199 to Osaka, subject to availability. Tickets are on sale now at alaskaair.com and hawaiianairlines.com. All new routes are subject to government approval. Terms and conditions apply.