The best gifts don’t always fit under the tree. This holiday season, Hawaiian Airlines and Alaska Airlines are giving travelers more ways to gift a getaway with their biggest holiday sale ever. It features a week of special offers on flights and more across the combined carrier’s growing global network.

The savings begin on Black Friday with up to 30% off flights to and from Hawaiʻi with code BF2026. It’s a reason to trade winter weather for warm island days or for Hawaiʻi residents to head east to reconnect with family and friends.

And Black Friday is just the beginning. Throughout Cyber Week, Alaska and Hawaiian will keep unwrapping new limited time offers. Bookmark this page and check back regularly through Dec. 3 to find out what’s new.