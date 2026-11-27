Alaska and Hawaiian unwrap their biggest holiday sale ever
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This holiday season, Hawaiian Airlines and Alaska Airlines are giving travelers more ways to gift a getaway with their biggest holiday sale ever. It features a week of special offers on flights and more across our growing global network.
Summary
Alaska Airlines and Hawaiian Airlines’ Black Friday and Cyber Week event kicks off with up to 30% off flights to and from Hawaiʻi.
New flight and travel offers drop throughout the week, so check back here every day.
The best gifts don’t always fit under the tree. This holiday season, Hawaiian Airlines and Alaska Airlines are giving travelers more ways to gift a getaway with their biggest holiday sale ever. It features a week of special offers on flights and more across the combined carrier’s growing global network.
The savings begin on Black Friday with up to 30% off flights to and from Hawaiʻi with code BF2026. It’s a reason to trade winter weather for warm island days or for Hawaiʻi residents to head east to reconnect with family and friends.
And Black Friday is just the beginning. Throughout Cyber Week, Alaska and Hawaiian will keep unwrapping new limited time offers. Bookmark this page and check back regularly through Dec. 3 to find out what’s new.
Black Friday: Hawaiʻi is calling
For travelers dreaming of an island escape, there’s no better time to put Hawaiʻi on the calendar. The beaches and food scene of Oʻahu, Maui’s Upcountry, Kauaʻi’s dramatic landscapes and the adventures of Hawaiʻi Island each offer a distinctly different reason to return.
Book Black Friday fares with Alaska Airlines or Hawaiian Airlines.
Photo credit: John Hook/Hawaiian Airlines
Today’s deals
Offers are subject to availability. Terms apply.
Cyber Week opens up a world of possibilities
Starting Cyber Monday, the sale gets even bigger, with additional flight deals across Hawaiian and Alaska’s network.
From Hawaiʻi, look for offers to international destinations including Tokyo, Osaka, Sydney and the Cook Islands. From the Lower 48, Cyber Week will feature international opportunities including London, Seoul and Tokyo.
More deals beyond the flight
The savings won’t stop with airfare. Throughout the week, look for additional offers from Alaska and Hawaiian’s travel partners.
The season feels even brighter onboard
Whether guests are flying on Alaska or Hawaiian, there’s an experience tailored to every type of traveler, from departure to arrival.
Up front, First Class and Suites offer lie-flat seats, priority boarding and curated dining by renowned local chefs. Premium Class offers extra legroom, early boarding and free beer, wine and cocktails. Main Cabin is Alaska and Hawaiian’s classic, with no change fees on Main fares, and Saver fare delivers Main Cabin inflight amenities at the carrier’s lowest rates.
Onboard, guests can enjoy favorite shows and movies on a seatback screen on select aircraft or streamed to their own device. Snacks and meals are inspired by local flavors and ingredients from the West Coast and Hawaiʻi. Starlink Wi-Fi is also available on select routes and complimentary for Atmos™ Rewards members thanks to T-Mobile. Any flights without free Wi-Fi offer paid access with free texting.
About Alaska, Hawaiian and Horizon
Alaska Airlines, Hawaiian Airlines and Horizon Air are subsidiaries of Alaska Air Group, and McGee Air Services is a subsidiary of Alaska Airlines. We are a global airline with hubs in Seattle, Honolulu, Portland, Anchorage, Los Angeles, San Diego and San Francisco. We deliver remarkable care as we fly our guests to more than 140 destinations throughout North America, Latin America, Asia, the Pacific and Europe. Guests can book travel at alaskaair.com and hawaiianair.com. Alaska and Hawaiian are members of the oneworld© alliance. Members of our Atmos™ Rewards loyalty program can earn and redeem points with oneworld airlines and our additional global partners that serve over 1,100 worldwide destinations. Learn more about what’s happening at Alaska and Hawaiian at news.alaskaair.com. Alaska Air Group is traded on the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE) as “ALK.”