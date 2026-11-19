The holiday travel season begins this weekend, and airports across the U.S. are gearing up for one of the busiest periods of the year as millions of people prepare to take to the skies to reconnect with family and friends.

Beginning Nov. 20, more than 6,000 airport employees and over 1,000 guest care agents across Alaska Airlines, Hawaiian Airlines and Horizon Air will be ready to welcome guests and help ensure safe, smooth and reliable journeys throughout the busy Thanksgiving travel period.