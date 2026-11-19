Helpful tips for traveling with Alaska and Hawaiian this holiday season
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May 12, 2025; Seattle, Wash., USA; Alaska Airlines inaugural flight from Seattle to Narita. Credit: Molly J. Smith-Alaska Airlines
Summary
Alaska Airlines will operate more than 16,600 flights and welcome nearly 1.7 million guests during the Thanksgiving travel period (Nov. 20-30), with Nov. 29 expected to be the busiest travel day.
From pre-flight tips to helpful day-of travel tools, Alaska Airlines and Hawaiian Airlines are helping guests prepare for a smoother, more enjoyable journey this holiday season.
The holiday travel season begins this weekend, and airports across the U.S. are gearing up for one of the busiest periods of the year as millions of people prepare to take to the skies to reconnect with family and friends.
Beginning Nov. 20, more than 6,000 airport employees and over 1,000 guest care agents across Alaska Airlines, Hawaiian Airlines and Horizon Air will be ready to welcome guests and help ensure safe, smooth and reliable journeys throughout the busy Thanksgiving travel period.
Thanksgiving by the numbers
- Alaska Airlines will operate more than 16,600 flights and welcome nearly 1.7 million guests between Nov. 20 and 30.
- Sunday, Nov. 29, is anticipated to be the busiest travel day for the combined company, with nearly 174,000 guests expected to fly.
- Alaska will operate nearly 6,400 flights to and from Seattle (SEA), carrying nearly 722,000 guests.
- Hawaiian Airlines expects to welcome over 118,000 guests traveling to the Hawaiian Islands and carry more than 124,000 guests from Hawaiʻi to the U.S. continent. The airline will also operate over 1,500 Neighbor Island flights, with more than 111,000 guests currently booked to travel within the Hawaiian Islands.
- Alaska will operate 18 new routes, including service between Seattle and London (LHR), and resume service on four previously served routes.
- The most popular domestic destinations, excluding hubs, include Kahului, Maui (OGG), Las Vegas (LAS) and Phoenix (PHX). Top international destinations include Los Cabos, Mexico (SJD), Puerto Vallarta, Mexico (PVR) and Tokyo Haneda (HND).
*All figures are based on the Nov. 20-30 travel period.
What to know before traveling this holiday season
Pack mindfully
A smoother holiday journey starts with smart packing. Alaska Airlines and Hawaiian Airlines guests can bring one carry-on bag and one personal item, while standard checked bags should weigh no more than 50 pounds and measure no more than 62 inches long. Read more about Alaska and Hawaiian’s bag policies.
Be airport ready and arrive with enough time
Alaska and Hawaiian’s airport guides provide helpful, location-specific information for airports across its global network, including ticket counter hours, recommended arrival times and airport services.
Remember: guests traveling on international flights must check in at least 60 minutes before departure, while those traveling domestically and between the Hawaiian Islands must check in at least 50 minutes before departure. All guests must be at the gate for boarding no later than 30 minutes before their flight.
During these peak holiday periods, longer-than-normal security lines may also occur at airports across the U.S. Guests are advised to check their departure airport’s website to see whether TSA wait times are available.
Check-in for flights, prepay for bags and more on the Alaska Hawaiian app
The Alaska Hawaiian app puts important travel information at guests’ fingertips and can be used to seamlessly check in for flights, prepay for checked baggage, access and share mobile boarding passes, receive real-time flight updates and navigate the airport with interactive maps.
Download the mobile app on the Apple Store or on Google Play.
Preorder meals for the family
This November alone, Alaska and Hawaiian expect to serve guests approximately 220,000 preordered meals.
Traveling on a flight over 775 miles? Guests can preorder meals on most eligible flights starting two weeks before departure and up to 18 hours before takeoff via alaskaair.com, hawaiianairlines.com or the Alaska Hawaiian app. Meal options vary by flight distance and whether traveling on Alaska Airlines or Hawaiian Airlines.
Need some help choosing a meal? Chef Sheldon Simeon’s crispy mochiko chicken and garlic noodles is the most popular menu item among Hawaiian Airlines guests, while Alaska Airlines’ iconic fruit and cheese platter remains a year-round favorite and its most preordered item.
This November alone, Alaska and Hawaiian expect to serve approximately 220,000 preordered meals to guests.
Enjoy flexibility with easy rebooking and no change fees
Plans changed? Don’t sweat – Alaska offers easy rebooking options and no change fees so you can adapt your travel plans if necessary. Learn about Alaska’s rebooking policies.
Take advantage of special travel benefits
Don’t miss out on exclusive benefits that can enhance the travel experience, from booking to boarding. Guests who belong to an Atmos™ Community, hold Atmos Rewards or oneworld status, are Atmos Rewards Visa© cardholders or are active duty servicemembers enjoy benefits such as priority boarding, opportunities to earn status points and free checked bags, depending on their eligibility.
Be kind and caring
Holiday travel brings millions of people together, each with somewhere important to be and someone they’re looking forward to seeing. A little extra patience, kindness and care for fellow guests and airline employees can help make the journey more enjoyable for everyone.