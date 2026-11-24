Alaska and Hawaiian Air Cargo teams help transport 200+ Kauaʻi pets displaced by Hurricane Lowell
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Summary
For years, the Kauaʻi Humane Society (KHS) struggled with overcrowding due to limited shelter space. This worsened when Hurricane Lowell brought devastating winds to Kauaʻi in September.
Working with KHS over the past 40+ days, the Alaska Airlines and Hawaiian Airlines cargo team in Līhu‘e (LIH) has transported more than 200 animals destined for temporary homes off-island.
For years, the Kauaʻi Humane Society (KHS) struggled with overcrowding due to limited shelter space and few partners in the continental U.S. able to take in animals. Then Hurricane Lowell brought devastating winds to Kauaʻi in September, leaving many animals without homes and putting even more pressure on the shelter. After the storm, organizations on the West Coast stepped up to help.
Working with KHS over the past 40+ days, the Hawaiian Air Cargo team in in Līhu‘e (LIH) has transported more than 200 animals destined for temporary homes in Seattle, Portland, San Diego and other U.S. cities, easing overcrowding and creating more space for pets displaced by the storm.
Photo provided by Seattle Humane
The Alaska Airlines team was nothing short of incredible in the aftermath of Hurricane Lowell. From the people coordinating behind the scenes to the teams making each flight possible, everyone went above and beyond to make a difference. Not only in the lives of the animals who traveled, but for our entire organization and the community we serve. We are deeply grateful for their generosity, commitment, and the care they showed our animals when we needed it most.”
While managing disruptions to operations in the hurricane’s aftermath, The Hawaiian Air Cargo employees in LIH kept KHS informed about the transfers. The Cargo Call Center and facility teams navigated complex routes, coordinated bookings, handled kennels with care, comforted four-legged flyers and stayed late to secure overnight flights, reducing layovers whenever possible.
Photos provided by Seattle Humane
For our Cargo teams, transporting animals is deeply personal. Each pet is entrusted to our care and helping these Līhu‘e animals reach their forever families has been a true labor of love. This effort showcased the incredible collaboration across the Kaua‘i Humane Society, Līhu‘e station, Cargo Call Center and downline stations, all working toward a meaningful purpose that resonates with our employees.”
Photos provided by Seattle Humane
Relocation efforts are ongoing, and half of the animals transferred off-island have already found fur-ever homes.
In addition to working with KHS, Alaska and Hawaiian’s air cargo business represents a vital link to the communities across its network, transporting time-sensitive goods, including medicine, household supplies and groceries. In 2025, the combined carrier transported more than 157,000 tons of cargo (equivalent to approximately 14 Eiffel Towers) to, from and within Hawai‘i and Alaska.