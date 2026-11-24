For years, the Kauaʻi Humane Society (KHS) struggled with overcrowding due to limited shelter space and few partners in the continental U.S. able to take in animals. Then Hurricane Lowell brought devastating winds to Kauaʻi in September, leaving many animals without homes and putting even more pressure on the shelter. After the storm, organizations on the West Coast stepped up to help.

Working with KHS over the past 40+ days, the Hawaiian Air Cargo team in in Līhu‘e (LIH) has transported more than 200 animals destined for temporary homes in Seattle, Portland, San Diego and other U.S. cities, easing overcrowding and creating more space for pets displaced by the storm.