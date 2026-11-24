Tuesday, Nov. 24 – 3:30 p.m. Pacific Time

Alaska Airlines takes great pride in our long history of running a safe, caring and reliable operation. The safety, dignity and well-being of our guests and employees are fundamental to us, and we believe every traveler should feel safe and respected throughout their journey.

The events of Nov. 21 at Seattle-Tacoma International Airport deeply impacted our employees, guests and community, and we recognize the concerns and questions that have been raised.

Our employees are trained to follow Alaska Airlines’ standard procedures and company policies when engaging with federal agencies. These longstanding procedures give law enforcement officers, flight crews and airport teams clear, consistent guidance designed to support a safe, orderly environment for employees and guests. As an airline, Alaska is required to comply with applicable federal laws and regulations.

Here are key facts to be aware of:

Federal law enforcement conducts enforcement actions under its own authority and procedures.

The jet bridge is in a secured area of the airport, where access credentials are issued by the Port of Seattle.

Decisions about the timing, location and manner of federal law enforcement operations rest with the responsible agencies.

After reviewing available information, Alaska Airlines is engaging directly with government authorities, the Port of Seattle and our industry trade association, Airlines for America, to emphasize the importance of minimizing the impact of law enforcement activity on our guests, employees and operations going forward. We will continue to act with the safety and well-being of guests and employees as our highest priority.

We deeply appreciate our customer service agents and flight crews who care for our guests with professionalism and compassion every day, including in challenging moments like this one. We are committed to supporting our employees as they continue to serve our guests.