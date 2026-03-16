More seats and routes as Alaska and Hawaiian scale up for largest spring break operation ever
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Summary
Alaska Airlines and Hawaiian Airlines are operating more than 12 million seats across March and April, marking the largest spring break schedule in their history.
The combined carrier’s guests can choose from more than 25 new or recently launched routes this spring season, from sun-soaked coastal destinations to lively metropolises.
Spring break is shaping up to be the busiest ever for Alaska Airlines and Hawaiian Airlines as the combined carrier’s global and domestic network continues to expand with more seats, destinations and opportunities for adventure and remarkable travel experiences.
New routes and added seats expand spring break options
This March and April, Alaska and Hawaiian’s guests can choose from more than 25 new or recently launched routes, enjoying ample options for getaways of all kinds – from surfing in sun-soaked coastal destinations to cultural experiences in lively metropolises. New and expanded markets this spring season include:
- Santa Rosa, Calif. to Palm Springs, Calif.
- Spokane, Wash. to Orange County, Calif.
- San Francisco, Calif. to Līhuʻe, Kauaʻi and Kona, Hawaiʻi Island
- Seattle, Wash. To Tokyo (Narita), Japan and Seoul, South Korea
Alaska Airlines and Hawaiian Airlines are operating more than 12 million seats across March and April, marking the largest spring break schedule in their history.
The combined carrier is also expanding its San Diego service for spring break with more than 30% more flights and 10 new nonstop routes. It will also operate 31 additional flights between Hawaiʻi and the continental U.S. from March 14 to 22, a 6% increase over last year.
Capacity increases are especially notable in several West Coast markets. Travelers from Boise, Idaho, will have access to double the number of seats to Southern California this spring, including tripled service to Palm Springs. In Santa Rosa, Calif., guests can now fly nonstop to two new intrastate destinations — Ontario and Palm Springs — along with added frequencies to Portland, Ore., San Diego and Burbank, Calif.
Other in-demand spring break destinations have never been easier to access, thanks to improved and expanded connectivity, including:
- Late-season ski getaways to Denver, Colo., Salt Lake City, Utah, or Sun Valley, Idaho.
- Sunny desert escapes to Phoenix, Ariz. and Palm Springs, Calif.
- Beloved beach destinations like Līhuʻe, Kauaʻi and Kona, Hawaiʻi Island
Guest-favorite destinations and notable operations
As spring break ramps up, Alaska and Hawaiian are seeing strong demand across Hawaiʻi, the U.S. continent and key international markets.
- Top domestic spring break destinations include Honolulu, Oʻahu; Līhuʻe, Kauaʻi; Kahului, Maui; Kona, Hawaiʻi Island; and Miami, Fla.
- Top international spring break destinations include San José and Liberia, Costa Rica, along with Belize City, Belize.
- More than 200,000 guests are expected to connect onward to flights operated by the airlines’ global partners during the spring break period.
Several markets are also setting new highs this spring:
- Phoenix, Ariz.: Driven by warm weather and Spring Training baseball, Alaska and Hawaiian’s combined operation is flying the most seats to and from PHX in its history this March.
- Las Vegas, Nevada: The strongest-served destination this spring outside Hawaiʻi, with the airlines operating their largest-ever spring schedule to LAS by total seats.
- Denver, Colo.: A gateway for both skiing and spring hiking, DEN is also seeing the largest spring schedule Alaska and Hawaiian have ever flown.
Spring break pre-trip and day-of travel tips
Download the Alaska Airlines and Hawaiian Airlines mobile apps to check in for your flight, pre-pay for checked baggage, get real-time flight updates and more.
Leverage Atmos™ Rewards benefits while booking your trip and at the airport to make the most of your experience with Alaska Airlines and Hawaiian Airlines. Are you a Huakaʻi by Hawaiian or Club 49 member? Don’t forget about your quarterly discounts (which can be applied to up to six companions) and exclusive baggage perks. Atmos™ Rewards Visa® cardholders also enjoy a free checked bag and preferred boarding for you and up to six guests on the same reservation when you pay with your card.
Prepare your baggage. Ensure luggage and carry-ons meet Alaska and Hawaiian’s requirements. Pre-paying for checked baggage via web or mobile app is always recommended.
Arrive at the airport early and stay flexible. Guests should arrive at least two hours before their flight (three hours for international flights). Have a sudden change of plans? Guests enjoy flexible travel options, including no change fees and easy rebooking options.
Traveling with kids or pets? Alaska and Hawaiian offer complimentary gate checks for strollers and car seats, ensuring that they are out of your way on board, but ready and waiting when you arrive. Alaska and Hawaiian also provide resources for unaccompanied minors and guarantee that young children will be seated with their families, without any additional fees. Traveling with a furry friend? Be sure to review the carriers’ pet travel policies in advance of travel for information on breed restrictions, kennel requirements, health certificates and pet relief areas at airports.