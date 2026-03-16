More seats and routes as Alaska and Hawaiian scale up for largest spring break operation ever

The combined carrier is also expanding its San Diego service for spring break with more than 30% more flights and 10 new nonstop routes. It will also operate 31 additional flights between Hawaiʻi and the continental U.S. from March 14 to 22, a 6% increase over last year.

Capacity increases are especially notable in several West Coast markets. Travelers from Boise, Idaho, will have access to double the number of seats to Southern California this spring, including tripled service to Palm Springs. In Santa Rosa, Calif., guests can now fly nonstop to two new intrastate destinations — Ontario and Palm Springs — along with added frequencies to Portland, Ore., San Diego and Burbank, Calif.

Other in-demand spring break destinations have never been easier to access, thanks to improved and expanded connectivity, including: