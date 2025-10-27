Alaska Airlines strengthens commitment to San Diego, Portland and Hawai‘i with 13 new routes, and adds more flight frequencies across our network

Alaska Airlines is introducing 13 new nonstop routes beginning next spring, including a range of flights from our key hubs in San Diego and Portland. We’ve also added two new destinations to our route map, deepened our commitment to Hawai‘i with additional flights and solidified our role as Santa Rosa-Sonoma’s #1 carrier in the heart of California Wine Country.

We’re always looking to spread our wings, so we’re eager to celebrate a pair of new destinations: Tulsa, Oklahoma (TUL) and Arcata-Eureka, California (ACV), located along the famous California Redwood Coast. We’ll fly daily between San Diego and Tulsa, and from Seattle to both Tulsa and Arcata-Eureka. With these new locations, Alaska Air Group will serve 142 destinations in 2026 – our most ever. And with the addition of Arcata-Eureka, we’ll serve more California airports year-round than any other airline.