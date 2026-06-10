How pioneering pharmacy logistics company uses Alaska Air Cargo’s next-flight-out shipping to deliver medicines to patients’ doorsteps
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Summary
Patients across central and eastern Washington state can now receive same-day home deliveries of vital medications from their Seattle-based healthcare providers through a new pharmacy-logistics service that uses Alaska Air Cargo’s next-flight-out GoldStreak Package Express shipping to transport prescriptions.
Between 70 and 90 patients every week in Yakima (YAK), Wenatchee (EAT) and Spokane (GEG) get their medications from UW Medicine, Providence Swedish and other providers in Seattle (SEA) through guaranteed GoldStreak shipments flying across the state.
Phox Health’s door-to-door services are now used by most of the large healthcare providers in the Seattle metro region, and the company is exploring expansion to providers and patients in other states, including Hawai’i.
Patients across central and eastern Washington state can now receive same-day home deliveries of vital medications from their Seattle-based healthcare providers through a new pharmacy-logistics service that uses Alaska Air Cargo’s next-flight-out GoldStreak Package Express shipping to transport prescriptions.
Phox Health’s proprietary software and logistics system allows patients to track their shipments of high-value, temperature-sensitive medications like cancer and fertility drugs while in transit from the provider’s pharmacy to the patient’s door. Between 70 and 90 patients every week in Yakima (YAK), Wenatchee (EAT) and Spokane (GEG) get their medications from UW Medicine, Providence Swedish and other providers in Seattle (SEA) through guaranteed GoldStreak shipments flying across the state.
Phox Health transports prescriptions in its customized temperature-controlled totes to preserve the cold-chain integrity from pharmacy to patient. The totes, known as “PhoxBoxes,” are shipped via Alaska Air Cargo’s next-flight-out GoldStreak Package Express service. Empty PhoxBoxes are returned next-day via air cargo to the provider’s pharmacy for full reuse. (Photo courtesy of Phox Health)
Washingtonians know the airline well, so to see that Alaska Air Cargo is part of their care is very profound. Their meds are not leaving the state. Their meds are staying local, [carried] by an airline they already know and love.”
The medications come from the providers’ specialty pharmacies, which dispense drugs that can cost tens of thousands of dollars. “It’s like shipping a diamond ring that can melt,” Gir said.
Phox Health transports the prescriptions in its customized temperature-controlled totes to preserve the cold-chain integrity from pharmacy to patient. “This cooler is opened up like a pizza delivery cooler, and we hand the patient their drug in a sealed bag,” Gir said. The cooler returns via air cargo to the provider’s pharmacy to be reused, eliminating the waste of single-use packaging.
Phox Health’s door-to-door services are now used by most of the large healthcare providers in the Seattle metro region, and the company is exploring expansion to providers and patients in other states, including Hawai’i. As in Washington state, Gir sees the greatest need in reaching patients who live far away from urban areas where providers’ specialty pharmacies are located.
“It’s our belief that every patient deserves the best delivery experience for their medication no matter where they live,” Gir said.
Alaska Air Cargo’s GoldStreak service guarantees a shipment is ready for pickup within one hour of arrival and is used to transport lab samples and medical supplies to communities we serve throughout our network.
When a customer chooses GoldStreak, they are trusting us with something they cannot afford to lose. Lives and livelihoods are counting on us.”
About Alaska, Hawaiian and Horizon
Alaska Airlines, Hawaiian Airlines and Horizon Air are subsidiaries of Alaska Air Group, and McGee Air Services is a subsidiary of Alaska Airlines. We are a global airline with hubs in Seattle, Honolulu, Portland, Anchorage, Los Angeles, San Diego and San Francisco. We deliver remarkable care as we fly our guests to more than 140 destinations throughout North America, Latin America, Asia, the Pacific and Europe. Guests can book travel at alaskaair.com and hawaiianairlines.com. Alaska and Hawaiian are members of the oneworld alliance. Members of our Atmos Rewards loyalty program can earn and redeem points with oneworld airlines and our additional global partners that serve over 1,000 worldwide destinations. Learn more about what’s happening at Alaska and Hawaiian at news.alaskaair.com. Alaska Air Group is traded on the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE) as “ALK.”