How pioneering pharmacy logistics company uses Alaska Air Cargo’s next-flight-out shipping to deliver medicines to patients’ doorsteps

The medications come from the providers’ specialty pharmacies, which dispense drugs that can cost tens of thousands of dollars. “It’s like shipping a diamond ring that can melt,” Gir said.

Phox Health transports the prescriptions in its customized temperature-controlled totes to preserve the cold-chain integrity from pharmacy to patient. “This cooler is opened up like a pizza delivery cooler, and we hand the patient their drug in a sealed bag,” Gir said. The cooler returns via air cargo to the provider’s pharmacy to be reused, eliminating the waste of single-use packaging.

Phox Health’s door-to-door services are now used by most of the large healthcare providers in the Seattle metro region, and the company is exploring expansion to providers and patients in other states, including Hawai’i. As in Washington state, Gir sees the greatest need in reaching patients who live far away from urban areas where providers’ specialty pharmacies are located.

“It’s our belief that every patient deserves the best delivery experience for their medication no matter where they live,” Gir said.

Alaska Air Cargo’s GoldStreak service guarantees a shipment is ready for pickup within one hour of arrival and is used to transport lab samples and medical supplies to communities we serve throughout our network.