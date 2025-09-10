Set your sights on Seoul! Alaska Airlines launches new nonstop service from Seattle with limited-time deals

We’re calling it now: Seoul is an ‘it’ destination worthy of exploring. Alaska Airlines is ready to take you there with new nonstop service between Seattle and Seoul Incheon on Hawaiian Airlines’ long-haul 787-9 aircraft beginning Sept. 12. To celebrate our inaugural flight, we’re offering limited-time deals for the next three days for travel through Dec. 15: Guests can choose a BOGO offer when buying tickets or book an award redemption for as low as 20,000 points one-way.

For the Buy One, Get One (BOGO) offer, when you purchase one economy fare on the Seattle-Seoul Incheon route, you can buy your travel companion’s ticket for only the taxes and fees. If you’d rather use your Atmos™ Rewards points, you can take advantage of special promotional award redemptions that also offer tremendous value for only 20,000 points one-way in the main cabin, or 40,000 points roundtrip. Tickets must be purchased or award travel booked by Friday, Sept. 12, at alaskaair.com for travel between Sept. 12 and Dec. 15, 2025. Learn more details here.