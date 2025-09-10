Set your sights on Seoul! Alaska Airlines launches new nonstop service from Seattle with limited-time deals
Summary
Flyers can take advantage of a Buy One, Get One offer when buying Seattle-Seoul Incheon tickets, or book reduced award redemptions as low as 20,000 points one-way
New route begins Sept. 12 on Hawaiian Airlines’ Dreamliner, marking the first 787-9 international service for Alaska Air Group from our expanding global gateway in Seattle
Atmos™ Rewards members earn points and status points when purchasing travel for the miles flown, and even award redemptions earn status points for the distance traveled
We’re calling it now: Seoul is an ‘it’ destination worthy of exploring. Alaska Airlines is ready to take you there with new nonstop service between Seattle and Seoul Incheon on Hawaiian Airlines’ long-haul 787-9 aircraft beginning Sept. 12. To celebrate our inaugural flight, we’re offering limited-time deals for the next three days for travel through Dec. 15: Guests can choose a BOGO offer when buying tickets or book an award redemption for as low as 20,000 points one-way.
For the Buy One, Get One (BOGO) offer, when you purchase one economy fare on the Seattle-Seoul Incheon route, you can buy your travel companion’s ticket for only the taxes and fees. If you’d rather use your Atmos™ Rewards points, you can take advantage of special promotional award redemptions that also offer tremendous value for only 20,000 points one-way in the main cabin, or 40,000 points roundtrip. Tickets must be purchased or award travel booked by Friday, Sept. 12, at alaskaair.com for travel between Sept. 12 and Dec. 15, 2025. Learn more details here.
For the BOGO offer, both travelers will earn Atmos Rewards points and status points on the tickets purchased. Atmos Rewards is the newly reimagined loyalty program for Alaska and Hawaiian. If you’re flying on an award ticket that you booked with points (formally known as miles), you’ll earn one status point for every mile you fly. It’s about 5,200 miles from Seattle to Seoul one-way, so you’d earn 5,200 status points – putting you that much closer to status with us. (As a reminder: Points are used for various redemptions, and status points track progress toward reaching status and milestones.)
The new transpacific route marks a significant milestone in Alaska’s transformation of our hometown hub in Seattle into the West Coast’s premier global gateway. The Seattle-Seoul Incheon flight will operate five times a week, linking families, friends and businesses in the Pacific Northwest to South Korea’s capital city.
From dozens of destinations across our robust network, guests can connect through our global gateway in Seattle for convenient nonstop service to Seoul Incheon – an important business market and one of Asia’s most dynamic cities. From Seoul, flyers can catch flights to additional Asian destinations with our global partners.”
This is the 787 Dreamliner’s first international route from Seattle for Alaska Air Group. It has long-range capability, superior fuel efficiency and next-generation technology. The aircraft features 34 enclosed Business Class suites with industry-leading lie-flat seats, privacy doors, 18” HD monitors and wireless charging. Next year, we’ll install ultra-fast Starlink Wi-Fi in our 787s.
The new service between Seattle and Seoul Incheon begins just before the start of Chuseok, also known as Korean Thanksgiving Day – one of the nation’s most important and festive holidays. It takes place in early October this year, allowing travelers to visit with family and friends in South Korea with our award-winning service and hospitality.
Route details (all times local)
City Pair
Departure
Arrival
Frequency
Aircraft
|Seattle – Seoul Incheon
|2:50 p.m.
|6:35 p.m. +1
|W, Th, F, Sa, Su
|787-9
|Seoul Incheon – Seattle
|8:35 p.m.
|2:45 p.m.
|M, Th, F, Sa, Su
|787-9
In addition to Dreamliner service between Seattle and Seoul-Incheon, we’ll begin flying the 787-9 on the existing Seattle-Tokyo Narita route starting on Jan. 6, 2026, and on new flights from Seattle to London and Rome next spring. Alaska’s Seattle hub is the largest airline hub on the West Coast, serving 104 nonstop destinations across North America for convenient travel options and connections.
To support Alaska’s transformation, we’re establishing a 787-9 hub in Seattle that will deploy as many as 17 787s across our global network. In addition to our existing 737 pilot base, we will open a new pilot base to support 787 operations beginning next spring. By 2030, we plan to serve 12 intercontinental destinations from Seattle. We currently have four Dreamliners in the fleet.
Atmos Rewards is our evolved loyalty program that unifies Alaska’s Mileage Plan and Hawaiian’s HawaiianMiles into a combined platform to deliver more choice, more rewards and more global access than ever before to our members. Atmos Rewards offers new ways to earn valuable points across an extensive worldwide network spanning over 1,000 destinations, connected by the strength of Alaska, Hawaiian and more than 30 global airline partners, including the oneworld alliance. Learn more about Atmos Rewards.
