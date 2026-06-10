Alaska Airlines teams up with Seattle FIFA World Cup 2026™ Local Organizing Committee to launch a new aircraft livery celebrating summer soccer in Seattle

Seattle is getting ready to welcome the world, and Alaska Airlines is marking the moment with a new aircraft livery launched as an Official Seattle World Cup 2026™ Host City Supporter, in partnership with Qatar Airways.

As Seattle’s hometown global airline, Alaska is proud to unveil the custom aircraft decal honoring SeattleFWC26, a tribute to the many people working to bring an unforgettable tournament experience to the Pacific Northwest.

Displayed on a Boeing 737-9 MAX with tail number 985AK, the design features the Seattle Host City logo alongside a dynamic soccer ball in motion, symbolizing the speed, excitement and momentum of the game. Inspired by elements from the official Seattle Host City poster, the livery also incorporates the iconic whale tail graphic, creating a distinctive connection to the Pacific Northwest and Seattle’s maritime heritage. On the underside of the aircraft, the bold declaration “WE ARE SEATTLE” serves as a powerful statement of Alaska’s pride in its hometown and reflects the airline’s commitment to welcoming fans from across its network and beyond.