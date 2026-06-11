Three new Hawaiian Airlines liveries set sail this summer for Disney’s live-action ‘Moana’

Disney’s live-action “Moana” is set to make waves in theaters July 10, and Hawaiian Airlines is marking the courageous voyager’s next great adventure with three commemorative liveries that capture the daring spirit of exploration and wayfinding.

Hawaiian today unveiled the first of its three “Moana” aircraft designs on an Airbus A321neo (N227HA) that connects Hawaiʻi to the U.S. West Coast and the Cook Islands. In July, the remaining two designs will make a splash on an A330 — Hawaiian’s flagship transpacific aircraft — and on a Boeing 717 flying between the Hawaiian Islands.