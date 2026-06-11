Three new Hawaiian Airlines liveries set sail this summer for Disney’s live-action ‘Moana’
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Hawaiian Airlines today unveiled the first of its three aircraft designs for Disney’s live-action “Moana” on an Airbus A321neo, ahead of the film’s July 10 debut.
In July, the remaining two designs will make a splash on an A330 — Hawaiian’s flagship transpacific aircraft — and on a Boeing 717 flying between the Hawaiian Islands.
Disney’s live-action “Moana” is set to make waves in theaters July 10, and Hawaiian Airlines is marking the courageous voyager’s next great adventure with three commemorative liveries that capture the daring spirit of exploration and wayfinding.
Hawaiian today unveiled the first of its three “Moana” aircraft designs on an Airbus A321neo (N227HA) that connects Hawaiʻi to the U.S. West Coast and the Cook Islands. In July, the remaining two designs will make a splash on an A330 — Hawaiian’s flagship transpacific aircraft — and on a Boeing 717 flying between the Hawaiian Islands.
The new “Moana” liveries will inspire guests around the world with a message of exploration – “Voyage beyond the reef” – on all three aircraft ahead of the theatrical release of Disney’s highly anticipated reimagining on July 10. Characters from the film – including the shape-shifting demigod Maui as a powerful hawk wielding his iconic fishhook and the coconut-armored Kakamora catching rides in the sea breeze – appear throughout each design. Guiding the crew on their journey from the wingtips are Moana’s animal friends Heihei, the clumsy chicken, and Pua, the adorable pot-bellied pig. Moana’s beloved island friends will also appear in the overhead luggage bins inside the aircrafts’ cabin.
Voyaging is at the heart of who we are as the airline of Hawaiʻi, a place grounded in a legacy that began with navigators who crossed the Pacific using traditional wayfinding techniques. We’re proud to continue carrying that spirit forward and bring Moana’s journey to life once again as we connect our island home to the world.”
The three live-action “Moana” aircraft join previous liveries that celebrated the Disney film’s animated predecessors, “Moana” and “Moana 2.” Hawaiian, which has served Hawaiʻi for more than 96 years, has also long honored the legacy of early Polynesian voyagers and celestial navigation across its fleet, including naming each aircraft after native birds, stars, plants and forests.
About Disney’s Live-Action “Moana”
In “Moana,” Disney’s live-action reimagining of the beloved Oscar®-nominated animated adventure, Moana (Catherine Lagaʻaia) answers the Ocean’s call and, for the first time, voyages beyond the reef of her island of Motunui with the infamous demigod Maui (Dwayne Johnson) on an unforgettable journey to restore prosperity to her people. The film is directed by Emmy® and Tony Award® winner Thomas Kail (“Hamilton”); produced by Dwayne Johnson, p.g.a., Beau Flynn, p.g.a., Dany Garcia, Hiram Garcia, p.g.a. and Lin-Manuel Miranda; and executive produced by Scott Sheldon, Charles Newirth, Kail and Auliʻi Cravalho, who voiced Moana in the animated films “Moana” and “Moana 2.” “Moana” features original songs by Lin-Manuel Miranda, Opetaia Foaʻi and Mark Mancina, and an original score composed by Mancina. Audiences can experience the brilliant cinematic sights, sounds and songs of “Moana” exclusively in theaters July 10, 2026.
About Alaska, Hawaiian and Horizon
Alaska Airlines, Hawaiian Airlines and Horizon Air are subsidiaries of Alaska Air Group, and McGee Air Services is a subsidiary of Alaska Airlines. We are a global airline with hubs in Seattle, Honolulu, Portland, Anchorage, Los Angeles, San Diego and San Francisco. We deliver remarkable care as we fly our guests to more than 140 destinations throughout North America, Latin America, Asia, the Pacific and Europe. Guests can book travel at alaskaair.com and hawaiianairlines.com. Alaska and Hawaiian are members of the oneworld alliance. Members of our Atmos Rewards loyalty program can earn and redeem points with oneworld airlines and our additional global partners that serve over 1,000 worldwide destinations. Learn more about what’s happening at Alaska and Hawaiian at news.alaskaair.com. Alaska Air Group is traded on the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE) as “ALK.”