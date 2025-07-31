Alaska Airlines announces new routes connecting California and the Pacific Northwest

Alaska Airlines is further expanding our network between California and the Pacific Northwest with seven new routes starting this October.

We’ve added three new flights from Hollywood Burbank Airport, located north of downtown Los Angeles, to destinations in Oregon and Washington state. As the holiday season gets underway, we’ll offer new wintertime service linking sunny San Diego and snowy Sun Valley. Boise lands a new flight to yet another Southern California airport. And we’ll begin flying a Palm Springs-Santa Rosa route that bridges the warm desert and the coolness of wine country.

Tickets are available for purchase now at alaskaair.com.