Alaska Airlines announces new routes connecting California and the Pacific Northwest
Share
Summary
We’ll launch seven new city pairs starting in late October, including three in Burbank
New seasonal service from San Diego will take winter sports lovers to Idaho’s popular Sun Valley
With the addition of the Palm Springs service, we’ll add our eighth destination from Santa Rosa
Alaska Airlines is further expanding our network between California and the Pacific Northwest with seven new routes starting this October.
We’ve added three new flights from Hollywood Burbank Airport, located north of downtown Los Angeles, to destinations in Oregon and Washington state. As the holiday season gets underway, we’ll offer new wintertime service linking sunny San Diego and snowy Sun Valley. Boise lands a new flight to yet another Southern California airport. And we’ll begin flying a Palm Springs-Santa Rosa route that bridges the warm desert and the coolness of wine country.
Tickets are available for purchase now at alaskaair.com.
We’re the only global airline based on the West Coast, and we’re proud to offer the most flights and seats between California, Washington and Oregon. These new additions further expand our ability to take our guests between growing markets in California and the Pacific Northwest for leisure and business travel.”
Our new nonstop routes
Burbank-Eugene: Hollywood Burbank Airport will be our fifth nonstop destination from Eugene, Oregon.
Burbank-Pasco: Alaska will be the only carrier connecting Pasco and the Tri-Cities region in Washington state with two Los Angeles area airports: Burbank and LAX.
Burbank-Redmond: In Redmond, Oregon, we’re the number one carrier and look forward to continuing to provide the most unique destinations, with Burbank being our sixth.
Boise-Ontario: Another nonstop connecting the Idaho capital to Southern California. With this new service, we’ll serve the most destinations between Boise and the Los Angeles Basin airports (LAX, Burbank, Orange County and Ontario).
Palm Springs-Santa Rosa: A seasonal route that connects a pair of popular destinations within California. With the addition of the Palm Springs service, we’ll add our eighth destination from Santa Rosa. Alaska is the largest airline at both airports. And don’t forget about our Wine Flies Free program.
San Diego-Sun Valley: Sun Valley in the Sawtooth Mountains of central Idaho is an exciting addition to our ski portfolio of destinations from San Diego. With this new route, Alaska and Hawaiian will offer 45 nonstop destinations from San Diego – the most of any airline.
Spokane-Orange County: Orange County in Southern California is the largest unserved destination from Spokane, providing our guests in eastern Washington a new option when flying to the LA region.
City Pair
Start Date
Season
Frequency
Aircraft
Burbank – Eugene
Oct. 26, 2025
Year-round
Daily
E175
Burbank – Pasco
Oct. 26. 2025
Year-round
Daily
E175
Burbank – Redmond
Oct. 26, 2025
Year-round
Daily
E175
Palm Springs – Santa Rosa
Oct. 26, 2025
Winter
5x Weekly
E175
San Diego – Sun Valley
Dec. 18, 2025
Winter
3x Weekly
E175
Boise – Ontario
Jan. 7, 2026
Year-round
Daily
E175
Spokane – Orange County
Jan. 7, 2026
Year-round
Daily
E175
The Embraer 175 aircraft is designed for short to mid-range flights. It features 76 comfortable, wide seats with no middle seats, so every passenger has either a window or aisle seat. Onboard entertainment and Wi-Fi are available, and First Class seats offer power outlets.